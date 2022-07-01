Get Ready to Pay Double for Food: Here's What You Can Do

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past month, food prices have increased more than in any month in the past five years. If this trend continues, Americans will have to spend much more on their groceries next year. At Backyard Farming Supply, we think we have a pretty simple solution to help buck this trend. Before you start stockpiling water and canned goods, take some time to reflect on how you can make the most of what you've got left in your pantry. Here are some ideas on how to cut back on food costs by growing your own food in your own backyard.

Can you believe what food costs are these days?!? (PRNewsfoto/Backyard Farming Supply) (PRNewswire)

Start a garden

Whether you're new to gardening or have had a garden in your yard for years, now is a great time to start—or continue—growing your own food. By planting a garden at home, you are not only saving money on produce but also eating healthier because you can control what goes into your meals. Even if growing your own food is difficult due to limited space, you should consider joining a community garden and trading labor for produce from other gardeners in your neighborhood.

Use the space you have

Everyone should have a small space to grow food. Even if you live in an apartment, chances are you have some window sill space that can be used to grow fresh herbs and vegetables. Be creative! Consider planting things like carrots, radishes, lettuce, tomatoes, and cabbage (all plants which grow very well in small spaces). These crops also happen to be inexpensive and easy to store until they're ready to eat. And if you have access to a rooftop or unused land elsewhere, consider planting fruit trees like apples or pears. The fruit is easy to store and will produce more than enough food for your family throughout the year.

Stop wasting food

Food waste is a big problem. About 40 percent of food in America ends up as waste—but that's not just a number; it's thousands of dollars down your drain. Composting food scraps helps your garden grow while keeping usable organic matter out of landfills. All you need to get started is a compost bin and some vegetable scraps from your kitchen. The rest is easy! Just save all your vegetable peels, eggshells, coffee grounds, tea bags, etc., in the compost container. Let them sit there until they turn into compost. Then add soil or dirt and let it sit again until it becomes dark brown crumbly soil (it will take 3-6 months). The best time to add this nutrient-rich soil to your garden is when you plant new seeds or bulbs so they can soak up all the goodness right away!

If you have questions about this or anything else concerning backyard farming/gardening, you should contact the good people at Backyard Farming Supply. They have the people, the products and the support you need to make your garden successful!

Contact:

Kyle Broge

303 955 7838 ext. 2

kyle@ktlsupply.com

Backyard Farming Supply has everything you need to begin a successful garden today! (PRNewsfoto/Backyard Farming Supply) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Backyard Farming Supply