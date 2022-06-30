National Grid Statement on United States Supreme Court's West Virginia v. EPA Ruling

A statement from National Grid, US

WALTHAM, Mass. , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a fundamental role in addressing climate change through its authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. National Grid has long been supportive of the agency's ability to provide consistent control on emissions nationwide, offering certainty for business and industry as we build toward a clean energy future. While we disagree with the court's decision on this matter, National Grid will continue to play a central role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and working with our partners at the local, state, and federal level to usher in a clean energy future for our customers and communities.

(PRNewsfoto/National Grid) (PRNewswire)

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Grid