Electronic test instrumentation maker Chroma ATE invests in EV manufacturer Gaius Automotive

The tie-up helps move the world closer to a net-zero carbon future

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Chroma ATE Inc. has approved the investment in Taiwan-based start-up Gaius Automotive as the first step in establishing a long-term strategic partnership. Chroma will supply electric control units (ECUs) to Gaius as one of the key components for electric three-wheeled delivery vehicles. The tie-up will offer strong support to the development of Taiwan's electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Chroma ATE Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chroma ATE Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Chroma ATE Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In light of the eventual transition to a net-zero carbon world, net-zero emissions are much more than simply an environmental issue. They are also a key issue for the future of industrial development and international competitiveness where the electrification of vehicles is seen as a critical part. Chroma's electric components can be used for every type and size of three- and four-wheeled vehicle, whether for commercial, industrial or personal use, from public-use buses, commercial delivery trucks and forklifts to passenger cars. Gaius has developed a new generation of electric tricycles for commercial logistics, with the advantages of high performance, high load capacity, high mobility, and high safety to meet the demand for zero carbon emissions in the last mile of urban delivery.

Chroma has been deeply engaged in the field of electric vehicle measurement for many years, providing complete EV test solutions from power electronics, batteries and chargers to motor testing. The company has developed a variety of recyclable test solutions with innovative technologies to meet the requirements of global green initiatives, while reducing power costs, and more importantly, reducing carbon emissions to support the industry's net-zero transition.

About Chroma

Founded in 1984, Chroma ATE Inc. is a world-leading supplier of precision test and measurement instrumentation, automated test systems, intelligent manufacturing systems, and test & automation turnkey solutions marketed globally under the brand name Chroma. Significant markets served by Chroma include EVs, green batteries, LEDs, photovoltaics, semiconductors/ICs, photonics, flat panel displays, video displays, power electronics, passive components, electrical safety equipment, thermoelectric temperature control, automated optical inspection, intelligent manufacturing systems, cleantech and intelligent factories.

About Gaius

Founded in 2010, Gaius Automotive Inc. is one of 25 start-up companies worldwide selected by the French Tech Ticket program to receive funding and other support from the French government. Gaius has developed the first electric 3-wheel commercial vehicle for logistics designed to meet higher demands for superior performance and safety. The vehicle, equipped with a complete fleet management, charging and scheduling system, provides the best solution for commercial logistics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chroma ATE Inc.