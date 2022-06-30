Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Appoints New Leaders to National Board

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the country's preeminent leader in one-to-one youth mentoring, has appointed Suzy DePrizio, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Centene Corporation, as its newest board member. In addition, Michael Carrel, president and CEO of AtriCure, is named the new national board chair and Tony Coles, president of the Black Information Network, division president of the iHeartMedia Markets Group, is named board vice chair for the organization.

DePrizio brings a powerhouse of marketing experience to the board. In her role at Centene, a diversified healthcare enterprise serving more than 26 million under-insured and uninsured people across the country, DePrizio leads brand development, marketing strategy, advertising, and communications.

"Suzy not only brings a wealth of expertise to our board, but also passion for our mission," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Her diverse background in marketing, organizational leadership and nearly a decade of military service will further support the organization's long-standing mission to empower all young people with a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime."

DePrizio joins current BBBSA Board members, including executives from Fortune 500 companies.

"It's an honor to join the BBBSA board at such a crucial time for our nation's youth," said DePrizio. "Together with the board and tremendous leadership at BBBSA, I look forward to creating even greater access to powerful mentorship experiences that can help set our youth on the path to lifelong success."

Along with DePrizio's announcement, Michael Carrel has been appointed BBBSA's national board chair and Tony Coles as BBBSA's national board vice chair.

Having been involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters for over 30 years, Carrel has a deep commitment to BBBSA serving on the national board for the past year. Carrel previously served as a Big Brother in the Chicago area and continued his work in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area as a board member for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency.

In addition, Coles brings expertise in media and a passion for mentorship, especially in reaching communities of color, to BBBSA to increase equity and make a lasting impact on the lives of young people. In his role as Division President of Metro Markets for iHeartMedia, he oversees the complete profitability for 21 iHeartMedia markets across the U.S. In 2020, he was instrumental in the launch of BIN, the first and only audio network that provides 24/7 news and objective information with a full focus on the Black community and as president, leads all operations for the Network.

"I'm incredibly inspired by the important work of Big Brothers Big Sisters and its 230 member agencies around the country," said Carrel. "The impact these groups and individuals have on the youth of America is profound, and I'm humbled and excited to help represent and advocate for the needs of our agencies, mentors, and the broader community as Chair."

"I am honored to work with Michael and Tony as they lead us into the next chapter of our work," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Both leaders' exceptional commitment to Big Brothers Big Sisters will continue to advance our mission to create greater equity and access to mentorship experiences for all young people across the nation."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

