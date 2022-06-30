Abstrakt Marketing Group named St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplace for 2022

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Abstrakt Marketing Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

This is the ninth time Abstrakt has been named a Top Workplace by the Post-Dispatch, the first year being in 2012 just three years after the company opened its doors. Last year, Abstrakt acquired Sapper Consulting, a B2B lead generation and sales consulting firm. As a result of that acquisition, Abstrakt now employs over 500 team members and reached a new level of revenue growth last year with over $53 million. At the company's average growth rate, it is adding over 100 new jobs a year.

"We currently have over 1,800 unique client partners across our service offerings, which has allowed us to build out over 20 different career paths for our team members. Recently, we highlighted those with our first internal career fair," said Abstrakt CEO Scott Scully. "You don't make it to year 13 in business without amazing people. The services themselves can only take you so far, having a passionate and engaged team is the number one key to success. We are proud of what we've accomplished thus far, but more importantly we are excited for what's to come."

Additionally, Abstrakt is proud to announce its achievement as one of the 2022 Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America. Inspiring Workplaces considers an organization's culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion, communication, and experience. The organization has previously won four different Inspiring Workplaces awards, including Inspiring Wellbeing and Inspiring Innovation in 2021. The announcement from Inspiring Workplaces credited the business for its year-over-year growth and investment in its people.

