Salary.com's CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite Wins 15th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award

BOSTON , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com's CompAnalyst® Pay Equity Suite has won the prestigious Digital Innovation Award for Human Capital Management. The industry's only true end-to-end pay equity solution, CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite offers a new approach to managing compensation that helps organizations get pay right, build trust with employees, and win the war for talent. The Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards, now in their 15th year, recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change, and increase value for organizations worldwide, backed by market research and analyst expertise across business and IT.

CompAnalyst® Pay Equity Suite transforms how mid-sized and enterprise organizations can achieve and maintain pay equity.

CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite has transformed how mid-sized and enterprise organizations can achieve and maintain pay equity. The Suite's foundation is based on Salary.com's comprehensive view of pay equity: equal pay for comparable jobs that is internally equitable, externally competitive, and transparently communicated.

With the CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite, organizations can:

Group comparable jobs

Model internal equity

Benchmark external competitiveness

Identify and resolve pay gaps

Transparently communicate through the issuance of total compensation statements

Proactively monitor for pay inequities

"I'd first like to acknowledge the fine work of the two finalists in our category, Oracle for Oracle ME and Synd.io for Syndio Workplace Equity Platform and thank the Ventana Research team for their rigorous vetting process," said Salary.com CEO Kent Plunkett. "Pay equity is a defining issue for businesses today, one in serious need of a solution. We're proud of winning this award which recognizes the collaborative efforts of our technologists and compensation experts who created this comprehensive solution that makes pay equity achievable and sustainable. Corporate leaders who mandate pay equity will signal to their industry and the market how their company puts employees first. And our CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite will take them through every step of the process."

Salary.com has also published the Plunkett Pay Equity Framework, available to any organization seeking to achieve lasting pay equity. An industry-leading best practices guide, the Framework takes organizations through a series of actionable steps to arrive at an outcome that is favorable to both employers and employees.

"Organizations are facing pressure from all sides, from employees to boards to society at large, to achieve pay equity," said Quincy Valencia, Vice President and Research Director at Ventana Research. "The urgency around this issue demands a visionary solution that accounts for all elements of the pay equity equation and guides a seamless, integrated process. Salary.com's CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite demonstrated that it is that visionary solution, one that can lead both mid-sized and large-scale organizations to successful and sustainable pay equity outcomes."

For more information on Salary.com's CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite, visit https://www.salary.com/pay-equity/.

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected market research and advisory services firm. The firm provides insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Their unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This benchmark research plus their market coverage and in-depth knowledge of hundreds of technology providers means they can deliver education and expertise to their clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost and risk.

About Salary.com

Salary.com® is the leading provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. The industry's fastest-growing compensation management company, Salary.com serves over 30,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 45 million employees globally. HR professionals rely on Salary.com's 360° view of their compensation practices so they can efficiently and accurately achieve internal pay equity and adapt to market changes. Salary.com's state-of-the-art CompAnalyst® accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable, and competitive compensation through one intuitive platform. For more information, please visit www.salary.com.

