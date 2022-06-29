NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks Fifth Avenue, the premier destination for luxury fashion, unveiled its upcoming experiences in The Hamptons. This summer, Saks is hosting a series of intimate dinners with celebrities, influencers, designers and more, offering same-day delivery from the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship to the hamptons and partnering with BLADE for transportation services.

Saks Fifth Avenue Celebrates Summer in The Hamptons with Event Series and Partnership with BLADE (PRNewswire)

HAMPTONS DINNER SERIES

Throughout the summer, Saks is hosting a series of dinners with designers, influencers and media. To kick it off, Saks is throwing a celebratory dinner at a new restaurant in Southampton, co-hosted by Saks CEO, Marc Metrick, and Emmy-winning actress, TV personality and musical artist, Keke Palmer. Following the kickoff dinner, three more summer events will take place including an afternoon with designer Joseph Altuzarra at his home along with additional designer and influencer moments.

TRAVEL IN STYLE

From July through Labor Day, Saks is partnering with BLADE, the most renowned urban air mobility company. During three select weekends (July 15-16, August 5-6 and September 2-3), BLADE fliers will receive a gift from Saks upon check in, including exclusive beauty products from coveted brand U Beauty. In addition, BLADE fliers will enjoy the festive and delightful Saks in the City cocktails from L'Avenue at Saks in BLADE lounges. The BLADE helicopters from New York to the Hamptons will help vacationers travel in signature Saks style.

SAME-DAY DELIVERY

For the third year in a row, Saks is offering same day delivery to The Hamptons. Through Labor Day, Monday through Friday, customers can receive same-day deliveries when they place an order before 10 a.m. ET for a $25 fee. The service is available for the following addresses: Amagansett, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Montauk, Sag Harbor, Sagaponack, Southampton, Wainscott, Water Mill and Westhampton.

For more information on same-day delivery, contact hamptons@s5a.com and to learn more about Saks, visit Saks.com.

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Saks Fifth Avenue is the premier destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since 1924, it has delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Saks Fifth Avenue's unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 41 extraordinary stores across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping. Shop on saks.com and the Saks app, or visit saks.com to find a Saks Fifth Avenue store location near you. Follow @saks on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and Twitter , and @thesaksman on Instagram .

ABOUT BLADE

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to electric vertical aircraft, enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

(PRNewsfoto/Saks Fifth Avenue) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saks Fifth Avenue