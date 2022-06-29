KTL Solutions recognized as a finalist for 2022 Microsoft Defense & Intelligence Partner of the Year

FREDERICK, Md., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KTL Solutions today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Defense & Intelligence Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

KTL Solutions, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/KTL Solutions, Inc) (PRNewswire)

KTL Solutions recognized as a finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Defense & Intelligence Partner of the Year

KTL Solutions CEO, Timothy Lally, stated, "We are humbled and honored by this award. KTL Solutions' recognition for outstanding contribution to the Defense & Intelligence industry reinforces the strength of our service and dedication to providing our customers with world class IT solutions."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. KTL Solutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Defense & Intelligence.

The Defense & Intelligence Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing customer mission focused innovative and unique solutions and services based on Microsoft Platforms and Technologies to Defense and Intelligence customers, demonstrating thought leadership in their industry.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at Microsoft Inspire Awards page.

Media Contact: Stephen Reid, sreid@ktlsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KTL Solutions, Inc