Clinch Partners with IAS to Launch Industry-Leading Automated Tag Wrapping Solution

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the leader in the dynamic ad serving, personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Management Platform, announced today a partnership with Integral Ad Science, (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, to leverage its industry-leading automated tag wrapping solution. Now advertisers working with Clinch have a streamlined process to activate IAS verification services across display and video campaigns.

Known for its innovative integrations with top DSPs such as The Trade Desk, Clinch now offers third-party verification from IAS to advertisers directly within its platform, Flight Control, including a fast way to wrap ad server tags in seconds. Advertisers can now automatically add IAS verification to their video and display campaigns seamlessly, helping to launch campaigns faster and maximize media efficiency.

"Operational efficiency across all facets of our platform is a core focus here at Clinch, both from the perspective of the advertisers and the platforms and proxies we work with," said Adi Raz, Clinch's Head of Product. "Integrating IAS's verification services directly into our platform and automating the tag wrapping process aligns with this focus and makes our technology even more approachable and easy to use."

Instead of manually applying IAS's measurement to each creative ad tag, Clinch advertisers can use automated tag wrapping to decrease setup time and minimize human error.

"Our automated tag solution solves a critical industry challenge that many of the world's largest brands face of ensuring media quality while launching campaigns quickly," said Tony Marlow, CMO, Integral Ad Science. "By partnering with Clinch to expand our automated tag solution, we will make it even easier for advertisers to target their spend on quality impressions as we continue to support a brand-safe digital ad ecosystem."

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel personalization, campaign management and ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences at scale across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and consumer intelligence. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Management Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single data-driven, automated platform that makes them massively more efficient, and profitable. Clinch campaigns run across all digital channels including programmatic, Connected TV (CTV), social media, in-app, native and Digital Out of Home (DOOH).

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com

