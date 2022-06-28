Neonode Extends its VAR Agreement with MZ Technologie to Access the Middle East

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) extends its value-added reseller ("VAR") agreement with MZ Technologie to access the Middle East (United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, Kingdom of Bahrein).

"Neonode's go-to-market strategy relies on direct sales combined with indirect sales via a network of partners with a wide technical skillset. We are pleased to have found in MZ Technologie, a partner, who has demonstrated high competency to design compelling touchless solutions using our Touch Sensor Modules. We look forward to continuing to work with their team to replicate their successes in France in the Middle East", Johan Swartz, VP Sales & Marketing at Neonode.

"We produce high-end touchless experiences by focusing on the user experience. Our talented team of engineers builds with Neonode technology, world-class solutions that we look forward to exporting globally," Laurent Cunin, Deputy CEO of MZ Technologie.

MZ Technologie joined Neonode's VAR partner program in France in September 2021 and has already successfully designed and produced touchless turnkey solutions for global leaders in ID verification, transportation, and coffee vending equipment. MZ Technologie has identified new touchless opportunities in the Middle East and Neonode now extends its cooperation with the company to grow its business in that region.

MZ Technologie operates from their headquarters in France, near Paris, to deliver intuitive, plug and play and stylish solutions for displays of public facing equipment. MZ Technologie applies its proven expertise in user-centred design, mechanics, software, electronics, and operational excellence to applications which use Neonode's unique and flexible Neonode Touch Sensor Modules as key building blocks.

