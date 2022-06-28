Fetch Rewards Announces Full Partnership with Barilla After Pilot Generates 13.8% Incremental Sales Lift

Addition of Barilla marks the company's fifth new CPG partnership in 2022

MADISON, Wis., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards , America's No. 1 consumer-rewards app, today announced a partnership with Barilla following a strong pilot program. Barilla chose to engage in a full program partnership with Fetch as a result of the platform's ability to increase loyalty and frequency of purchases, enrich data sets, and support innovation of its premium brands.

Over the course of an eight-month pilot program, Barilla saw a 3.6% increase in household penetration amongst Fetch Rewards users, a 9.9% increase in spend per household and saw an overall 13.8% incremental sales lift.

"At Barilla, we are incredibly enthusiastic about the success we saw from the pilot program as it showed more Fetch users were able to try and enjoy our delicious products across our portfolio of pasta and sauce brands," said Melissa Tendick, Vice President of Marketing, Barilla Americas. "We look forward to gaining valuable insights about our consumers and growing our brand loyalty through the Fetch Rewards platform."

Fetch's partnerships with consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, retailers, and restaurants rewards users with every purchase they make. By submitting purchase receipts into the app, both physical receipts and receipts from online purchases, shoppers are awarded points based on what they purchase. Every receipt counts, and over time, users can redeem the points across hundreds of reward options such as gift cards, merchandise or donations to charity.

"Barilla was a perfect fit to add to our growing list of partnerships with the top CPG brands that consumers know and love," said David Sommer, Chief Customer Officer of Fetch Rewards. "Through our work together, Barilla will form deeper relationships with their consumers and be able to enter a new generation of digital marketing to drive real, measurable results through purchasing decisions."

Fetch has amassed the largest coalition of brand partners ever to come together on one platform – and the momentum is growing. Already in 2022, Fetch has announced partnerships with Pernod Ricard , E. & J. Gallo Winery , Sargento and Kodiak following positive results from each respective pilot program. Existing partners like Unilever, Kimberly-Clark, PepsiCo are also choosing to renew with Fetch due to the platform's ability to drive long-term results.

Fetch captures more than $100 billion in annual gross merchandise value, making the platform equivalent to the nation's seventh-largest and fastest-growing retailer. This flow of data provides the backbone for a new generation of advertising tools that drive real, measurable purchasing decisions.

About Fetch Rewards:

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer rewards app in the U.S. Since launching in 2017, the Fetch app has amassed more than 14 million active users who have submitted more than 2 billion receipts and earned more than $300 million in rewards points. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than two million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. To learn more, visit www.fetchrewards.com .

About Barilla:

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Now, Barilla is famous in Italy and throughout the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Vero Gusto, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla – it promotes a tasty, joyful and healthy diet, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle. When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his overriding aim was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a slogan that expresses the daily commitment of the over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality. "Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food. "Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption. To learn more: www.barillagroup.com

