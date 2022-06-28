Epson ColorWorks C4000 Color Inkjet Label Printer Now Shipping

New, Compact ColorWorks C4000 with Comprehensive Connectivity and Dynamic Image Quality Now Available

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America today announced its newest on-demand color inkjet label printer, the ColorWorks® C4000, is now available through Epson's authorized partners. The ColorWorks C4000 features comprehensive connectivity in a compact design for businesses that require high-resolution print quality and durable barcode and product labels.

The ColorWorks C4000, a powerful and compact on-demand commercial color label printer, is now available. (PRNewswire)

Setting it apart from other on-demand color label solutions, the ColorWorks C4000 is compatible with ZPL II®, SAP, major middleware, and more for seamless integration into existing workflows. In addition, the C4000 has remote management tools to provide a streamlined way to manage and monitor a fleet of printers. With the ColorWorks C4000, businesses can harness the power of communication through color with crisp, photo-quality color labels on demand, at up to 1200 dpi resolution.

"Regardless of the industry, businesses need to keep up with swift changes and are looking for reliable, easy-to-use solutions that can maximize mobility and efficiency," said Andy Scherz, senior product manager, Commercial Labels, Epson America, Inc. "No matter the label application – product, packaging, barcode, or shipping – the ColorWorks C4000 can deliver high-quality, durable color labels on-demand, with added features of connectivity and management tools, at a comparable price point to thermal label printers.1"

Additional ColorWorks C4000 features include:

Remote Management Tools – For managing large fleets over the network

Optional Wi-Fi connectivity 2 – For printing from compatible devices 3

Compact, Robust Design – Dust- and water-resistant for high-duty-cycle environments; ideal for commercial use and smaller workspaces

Exceptional Image Quality – Engineered with Epson's PrecisionCore ® printhead technology to deliver ultra-sharp text and precise barcodes and varying droplet sizes that can produce a huge gamut of vibrant, accurate colors, smooth gradations and fine image details

Durable, High-quality Labels – Meets BS-5609 certification 4

Enhanced Productivity – Eliminate the need to preprint; speeds up to 4" per second 5 and a fast time to first label

Reliability – Engineered by Epson for demanding applications and backed by industry-leading service and support

Availability

The ColorWorks C4000 gloss and matte color inkjet label printers are available now through Epson's trusted authorized retailers. For additional information, visit epson.com/colorworks. A brief video overview of the new ColorWorks C4000 is available here.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050. Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Printers and consumable costs are similar when comparing similarly featured leading brand thermal transfer printers and supplies for similar high-durability images on similar media.

2 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used.

3 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

4 ColorWorks CW-C4000 inkjet printer with UltraChrome® DL pigment ink, used in combination with Neenah Kimdura™ poly media, has been BS-5609 certified.

5 Printing in Max Speed Mode, 300 × 600 dpi resolution, 4" (101.6 mm) print width. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any label depends on factors including label size, file size, print resolution, speed of data transmission, etc.

EPSON, ColorWorks, PrecisionCore, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks, Epson Connect is a trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.