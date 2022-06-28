DMI and SoundHound Partner to Bring Conversational Intelligence and Connected Vehicle Solutions to The Automotive Industry

MUNICH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation services company, and SoundHound,a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today formally announced at Reuters Events Automotive Europe 2022 their partnership for developing superior driver experiences through the integration of SoundHound's advanced voice AI platform with DMI's Edge-to-Cloud solutions. DMI's collaboration with SoundHound will provide clients with an out-of-the-box solution to bring voice recognition and conversational AI into the vehicle.

SoundHound's advanced voice AI platform is built on Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, evolving the voice experience from a legacy command-and-control interface to a more intuitive conversational experience for drivers and passengers. The technology will immerse users in the connected driving experience, with the ability to access local search, parking, charging, fuel, navigation, and other smart devices by simply talking.

"We have seen what SoundHound has done with their global OEM engagements, and we are excited about the innovative opportunities this partnership will bring to our clients," said Jenny Heinze, SVP Automotive & Connected Solutions at DMI. "For us, it is not just about connecting people to their cars, it's about connecting and converging the outside world into our lives. And that simple shift in perspective, is what drives our solutions and guides our vision to redefine the in-car experience by making it safer, smarter, more natural, and convenient."

Trusted by some of the largest automotive, manufacturing and transportation brands in the world, DMI's globally recognized team has helped pioneer connectivity in the industry for more than 20 years. DMI's offerings span the entire connected ecosystem from device to the cloud and include AI and analytics; blockchain and distributed ledger; and smart contract technology for industries ranging from automotive, government, healthcare, logistics, transportation and more.

"Our partnership with forerunners DMI will help connect SoundHound technology with auto manufacturers of all sizes that are looking to deliver the voice-enabled experience drivers and their passengers are beginning to expect," said Matt Anderson, Director of Business Development at SoundHound. "This technology also allows OEMs to plug directly into a broader connected ecosystem, opening up new revenue opportunities while delivering a best-in-class conversational technology that feels natural and intuitive."

About DMI:

DMI is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support. Consultants at the core, DMI brings a collaborative, human-centric approach combined with deep industry and technology expertise to help clients navigate their unique digital journey and shape what's next. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Workplace in the USA, The Washington Post and India. www.DMInc.com

About SoundHound:

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound's advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Netflix, Deutsche Telekom, Snap, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com

