InventHelp Presents Massaging Dog Washing Unit (JXA-151)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always struggled with the bathing process of giving my dog a bath," said the inventor from Jacksonville, Fla. "I thought of this idea to help not only the pet, but the pet owner as well, by cleaning the pet in a contained unit to make it a relaxing experience for both, while bathing the pet."

She invented the patent-pending DOG WASH BUDDY to help provide the pet owners with a peace of mind that their pet is receiving a stress free bath. This unit includes massage procedures to help relax the pet while removing dirt and/or fleas. This unit will help keep the owner dry by keeping the water and cleaning solution inside of the unit. Additionally, this reduces the frustration of tussling with the pet to stay still and to avoid transporting the pet back and forth to an expensive grooming establishment.

The original design was submitted to the Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JXA-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

