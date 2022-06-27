Clearwater at Glendora Assisted Living & Memory Care to Host Open House

GLENDORA, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater at Glendora, a luxury assisted living and memory care community currently under development in Glendora, will be hosting an open house on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The public is invited to meet the Clearwater team, tour staged studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and learn more about what the community will offer local seniors.

"This open house will be the perfect opportunity for Clearwater at Glendora to showcase our approach to extraordinary senior living for prospective residents and their families," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president & chief operating officer. "Our communities provide top-notch assisted living and memory support with a variety of resort-style amenities that are meaningful and fun."

Conveniently located just off the Foothill Freeway at 333 W. Dawson Avenue, Clearwater at Glendora will offer 88 assisted living and 29 memory support apartments when it begins welcoming residents later this year. Residents will be able to choose from a variety of studio, companion and one- and two-bedroom layouts, each mindfully designed with sophisticated, contemporary finishes. Expansive and lush outdoor spaces will combine to create an immersive indoor/outdoor living experience.

A variety of luxurious community amenities will also be available to residents, including a fitness center, game room, theater and learning center, full salon, wine vault and much more. In line with Clearwater's commitment to healthy and nutritious dining, Clearwater at Glendora will also feature artisanal, chef-prepared dishes for all residents from its private, on-site restaurant, Savor, as well as its pub and lounge.

Along with the in-home and community amenities, residents will have access to a licensed nurse onsite, 24-hour compassionate care partners, medication coordination, daily monitoring and other comprehensive care services. These amenities and services all represent Clearwater's philosophy of Empowered Living through impactful emotional, physical and social experiences in a stimulating and comfortable environment.

To learn more about the open house, please call the information center at (626) 885-0140 or email Glendora-Marketing@ClearwaterLiving.com.

