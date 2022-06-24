Sigmoid strengthens financial services, industrial, and media offerings with accelerators and hiring deep domain experts

Focuses on hiring strategic advisors, training employees, and building ecosystem partnership to drive growth

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmoid , a leading data engineering and AI solutions company, unveiled its three pronged approach of hiring strategic advisors, training and building ecosystem partnerships to augment domain expertise across CPG, media, industrial manufacturing, and financial services industries. Sigmoid has hired industry veterans as strategic advisors to accelerate growth leveraging industry specific productized solutions.

"At Sigmoid, we help our customers achieve data-led business transformation by bringing together deep industry expertise, proven data solutions and strategic collaboration with our technology partners," said Sankalan Prasad , Vice President - Growth at Sigmoid. "By hiring domain consultants and upskilling advanced analytics talent Sigmod is helping customers explore fresh ideas and deliver future-proof strategies" he added.

The market for advanced analytics is projected to grow to USD 89.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 21.6%. Businesses are relying on analytics and adaptive AI systems to enable connected and contextualized decision making within the enterprise. Perspectives from the advisors and regular domain specific training programs for its employees enables Sigmoid in building end to end data solutions to drive growth of data citizens and promote decentralized decision making.

Named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ winners list for the second consecutive year in 2021, Sigmoid is trusted by Fortune 500 companies for investment in data engineering capabilities that enable smooth adoption and scaling of AI initiatives.

Sigmoid combines data engineering and AI consulting to help enterprises gain competitive advantage through effective data-driven decision making. Some of the world's largest data producers are engaging with Sigmoid to solve complex business problems. Sigmoid brings deep expertise in data engineering, marketing analytics, artificial intelligence, and DataOps. Sigmoid's domain specific accelerators for real time data analytics, data connectors and marketing attribution support data citizens and foster a culture of data driven decision making across the enterprise. Learn more at https://www.sigmoid.com

