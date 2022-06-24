Mammotion Features LUBA and KUMAR Robotic Lawn Mowers During spoga+gafa 2022

Company showcases the future of lawn care technology at world's largest garden and lifestyle trade fair

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammotion , a provider of innovative electric robotics tools, recently attended spoga+gafa 2022 , where it held live demonstrations of its innovative robotic lawn mowers - LUBA and KUMAR - to an enthusiastic audience reception. This was Mammotion's first public event since the launch of its recent LUBA Kickstarter campaign , which successfully raised over $3M in 35 days from more than 2,000 backers.

Held in Cologne, Germany from June 19 -21, spoga+gafa is the world's largest annual garden and lifestyle trade fair featuring more than 800 exhibitors and 35,000 attendees. Attendees to the booth were given a first-hand look at Mammotion's flagship mowers through on-site demos and product walkthroughs. During the show, Mammotion's dynamic display booth showcased LUBA and its capabilities, allowing those at the Mammotion booth to be among the first to physically hold and see the product. Mammotion's KUMAR mower, which is tailored for commercial use, was also on display.

Mammotion’s LUBA robotic lawn mower on display at its booth during spoga+gafa (PRNewswire)

LUBA is the company's first perimeter wire free robot lawn mower and is designed for residential use. Its advanced RTK system ensures precision positioning within 2cm of accuracy, and multi-zone management enables users to control mowing schedules, blade height, and cutting routes. KUMAR is tailored for commercial use and is a top-of-the-line choice for professionals to manage mowing large lawns like parks or gardens.

"We have seen an overwhelming amount of excitement and positive response following the launch of our LUBA Kickstarter campaign, further strengthening the industry's desire for new and innovative products," said Jidong Wei, founder of Mammotion. "spoga+gafa was a great opportunity for us to showcase the latest developments our team has been working on at a fantastic event. We are proud to unveil our LUBA and KUMAR products amid key industry innovators and challengers alike, and look forward to continuing to advance the role of robotic technology within the lawn care industry."

About Mammotion

Founded in January 2022, Mammotion is committed to leading a smarter and more efficient eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle by providing innovative electric robotics solutions. The team's core members come from world's leading robotic and UAV companies, inheriting AgileX Robotics' seven years of experience with advanced robotics chassis-based hardware and algorithm technology, Mammotion offers next-generation robotic solutions for professionals and consumers.

About AgileX Robotics

Founded in 2016, AgileX Robotics is a leading mobile robot chassis and one-stop robotics solution provider. With cutting-edge self-driving software and hardware stack, AgileX Robotics helps the development of 1500+ robotics programs in 26 countries for innovative robotics research and all industry applications.

