BMO Financial Group Marks Opening of BMO Tower, Chicago

50-story tower at 320 S Canal St. will serve as BMO's U.S. Headquarters for decades to come

Building designed to achieve WELL Building Platinum & LEED Gold standards

CHICAGO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group today celebrated the grand opening of BMO Tower, Chicago, BMO's new U.S. Headquarters. The state-of-the-art, 50-story building is located at 320 S Canal St., in Chicago's West Loop Gate neighborhood.

"BMO Tower represents a major investment by BMO in Chicago," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. "We're the largest bank in the world that has its U.S. headquarters in Chicago, a market in which we have a long, proud history of over 160 years."

"Each year, more corporations are realizing the incredible potential of our city to launch and grow a successful business," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "BMO Tower will stand as a testament to our city's thriving corporate amenities and bustling downtown area. I'm deeply grateful for BMO's latest investment in Chicago and for their continued support of our communities."

More than 3,000 employees will be based at BMO Tower, which at over 700 feet is the tallest officer tower west of Canal Street.

The transformational new office space was designed to reflect the future of BMO, one that provides an exciting, vibrant environment for BMO customers to conduct their banking, and for employees to work.

BMO Tower, developed by Riverside Investment & Development, aligns with BMO's Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy by supporting and enabling all employees to do their best work. The building is fully ADA compliant and features touchless wave sensors at entryways, braille and tactile lettering signage, and accessible water filling stations.

The main floor of the tower features a brand new, technology-enabled BMO branch, providing customers with a modern and open environment.

BMO Tower includes a state-of-the-art fitness center and a 1.5-acre green space. BMO collaborated with non-profit group IPaintMyMind to engage a local artist to paint a mural on the 17th floor. The mural depicts a community garden within the Chicago skyline. The art exemplifies BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and in life.

BMO Tower was sustainably designed to achieve WELL Building Platinum and LEED Gold standards to safeguard tenant health and wellbeing. The building incorporates innovative technology to maximize occupant health, mitigate risk related to harmful environmental factors and enhance operational efficiency.

