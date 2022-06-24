ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2022 were $373,215,526 as compared with $422,744,994 on January 31, 2022, and $445,447,456 on April 30, 2021. On April 30, 2022, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.98 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


April 30, 2022

January 31, 2022

April 30, 2021

Total Net Assets

$373,215,526

$422,744,994

$445,447,456

NAV Per Share

$12.98

$14.71

$15.50

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022, total net investment income was $4,514,037 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($49,418,558) or ($1.72) per share of common stock for the same period.


Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2022

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2021

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2021

Total Net Investment
Income

$4,514,037

$4,421,682

$4,589,414

Per Share

$0.16

$0.15

$0.16

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Loss

($49,418,558)

($15,766,520)

($2,932,800)

Per Share

($1.72)

($0.55)

($0.10)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301575138.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.