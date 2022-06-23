Zinwi Bio-Tech among first to secure China's new e-cigarette production license

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15th June 2022, Zinwi Bio-Tech became one of the first vape-industry companies to secure the production license for electronic cigarettes (e-liquid category) issued under new measures introduced by the Chinese government to bring e-cigarettes under tobacco regulations.

The State Tobacco Monopoly Administration of China (STMA) passed the Electronic Cigarette Administration Measures (Measures) on 11th March 2022, with the Measures becoming effective from 1st May. Under the Measures, a production license issued by the STMA is a pre-condition for the incorporation of a company involved in the manufacture of e-cigarette products, e-atomization materials (i.e. e-liquids) or e-cigarette nicotine.

Companies applying for the license must prove evidence showing financial and manufacturing fitness, to exacting standards set by the STMA, in a limited time frame.

Zinwi Bio-Tech was prompt in presenting its application, passing all the requirements and screening procedures, and was thus successful in being among the first batch of companies to receive the e-cigarette manufacturer licenses, indicating its strong status in the industry.

Shenzhen Zinwi Bio-Tech Co., Ltd (Zinwi Bio-Tech) was established in 2016 and has its headquarters in Guangming District, Shenzhen. It is a high-tech enterprise integrating the R&D, production and sales of e-liquid, having developed into a global leader in the e-liquid solution service sector. In 2021, Zinwi Bio-Tech's annual e-liquid shipment reached over 2,000 tonnes, equivalent to approximately 1.3 billion pods.

Product R&D, technological innovation and strict quality control are central to Zinwi Bio-Tech, with a strong focus on harm reduction atomization technology. An atomization technology research institute, led by a doctoral team, was established in 2020; the R&D team continually break through the industry's technical barriers, and has obtained and applied for over 200 patents. The company's team of professional flavor chemists has developed tens of thousands of e-liquid product formulas.

Commitment to quality is supported by numerous accreditations including ISO9001 quality system, national CNAS laboratory and GMP certifications, amongst others. Products are exported to countries across Europe, America and Canada, the Middle East, Russia and more, and have been recognized by over 300 brand customers.

Zinwi Bio-Tech is committed to a mission of "Leading the vaping industry and leading a healthy lifestyle", and aims always to be at the forefront of the global e-liquid solution service industry.

