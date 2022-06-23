VERSITY INVEST EXPANDS SALES TEAM

Additions and promotions ramp up sales for continued growth of product lineup

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versity Invest, LLC, (Versity) a nationally recognized real estate firm specializing in student housing and conventional multifamily investments, has added and promoted several associates to accommodate the continued expansion of their portfolio into conventional multifamily housing and the addition of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

"The growth of Versity Invest is expected given how aggressive the company has been at acquiring new properties for the portfolio. I am pleased to announce the following expansion of the sales team through the addition and promotion of employees," announced Jason Kjellson, Executive Vice President and National Sales Manager.

Carolyn Sumner, who joined the company's predecessor in 2020 as an internal sales associate, has been promoted to Vice President of National Accounts and will report to the Senior Vice President of National Accounts, Tyler Carter. Carolyn will be a critical player in the firm's continued expansion in the independent broker dealer and RIA markets. She holds a Series 7 and Series 63 licenses and holds a B.A. from Valdosta State University in Georgia.

Gabe Valente, who joined the company's predecessor in 2020 as an Investor Relations Manager, has been promoted to Internal Sales Associate serving the Western U.S. markets. Gabe will be instrumental in continuing the expansion of these markets for the firm's entire product lineup.

Seth Lee joins Versity Invest as an Associate Vice President where he will serve as an internal wholesaler covering the central U.S. Mr. Lee has spent time across the table as an Advisor, Sr. Stockbroker, Sales Director, and a Regional V.P. with a well-known money manager. His professional experience includes over 16 years of connecting investors with diversified investment opportunities. Seth received his degree in Finance from the University of Nevada, and he also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designation from the Investments & Wealth Institute. In addition, he also has Series 7, 66, 63, and 24 securities licenses.

"Versity Invest now boasts approximately $800MM in investor capital and $1.6 Billion of real estate owned or managed and has diversified our product offerings to include student housing, multifamily housing, and niche opportunities from development to core holdings," said Kjellson. Adding, "I am immensely proud of Carolyn and Gabe for seeing the opportunity our company affords and reaching for career growth. Seth Lee will join Gabe on our internal sales desk as we continue to grow our regional coverage and has already proven himself to be a true professional."

ABOUT VERSITY INVEST

Versity Invest, LLC, offers individual investors indirect ownership interests in institutional quality, professionally managed real estate. The company focuses on what we believe to be well-positioned, currently income producing properties, targeted development opportunities and potential value-added investments for its clients through strategies targeting capital improvements, cost efficiency, and revenue maximization. Versity specializes in the acquisition, financing, management, and ownership of real estate investments in student housing, multifamily and niche specialty categories. Versity, and its subsidiaries, currently manages over $1.6BN in real estate.

