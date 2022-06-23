Matillion Announces the Opening of New Engineering Center of Excellence in Madrid

Data integration provider expands European presence with new office for tech talent

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading enterprise data integration platform provider, today announced the opening of its first office in Madrid, Spain to expand its engineering talent network. The new office, located in the city center, will hold our inaugural group of Madrid-based engineers. This team will contribute to product innovation on our award-winning solution, helping our customers make their data useful across the business.

A British unicorn and burgeoning software platform with offices in the US and UK, Matillion's momentum last year saw the company raise two triple-digit rounds of funding for a $1.5 billion valuation and grow its global team to over 500 employees. This year, the company welcomed three new executive members and received accolades for its culture and work environment.

"Madrid is a hub for enterprise technology companies and engineering talent, which is the right environment for us to find great team members looking to work for a high-growth company," said Naggi Asmar, Chief Engineering Officer at Matillion. "At Matillion, we value different perspectives and we are excited to strengthen our team with brilliant engineers in a new city."

Matillion has been recognized as one of the UK's 290 Best Workplaces™ (2022) by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, and ranked 10th in the Medium category. Additionally, the team was named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 list of Best Workplaces in the U.S.

For more information about the open roles in Madrid, visit the Matillion careers page: https://www.matillion.com/about/careers/ . For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Matillion on Twitter @Matillion and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/matillion-limited/ .

About Matillion

Matillion makes the world's data useful with an easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com .

