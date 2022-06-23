Hemon Media Group's Ashton Shanks Named CEO of Evans & Welch

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Evans & Welch, the parent company of Traffic & Funnels and SalesMentor announced today that Ashton Shanks has been named as their new CEO.

Evans & Welch has trained more than 150,000 individual business owners, sales professionals, and freelancers. Since 2015, the organization quickly became a rising star in the online education arena. Currently headquartered in Nashville, both individually owned brands are poised for many years of market dominance by offering great products and great services in two very fast-growing industries.

Shanks, a veteran CEO who is known within his industry as "The Savage Media Buyer", has helped scale companies from $0 to $500k+ in just months with his company Hemon Media, is excited to continue innovating and representing the legacy of Evans & Welch. "I started at this company working as an intern... I've watched it grow and evolve and I'm so excited to help bring our products, our team, and our vision into its next season," says Shanks.

While running the Evans & Welch team from Nashville, Shanks will continue to serve as CEO of The Hemon Group - https://thehemongroup.com - a company rapidly growing into an industry leader for direct-response advertising while managing close to $5 million per month in paid traffic for its clients.

"The next season for these companies will be the best we've ever seen. There is nobody else with the caliber of experience or vision that can match what I believe Ashton can do. The companies couldn't be in better hands!" says Taylor Welch.

