Dodge 'Speed Week' Heading for Woodward: Muscle Car Celebration, Worldwide Product Debuts Will Reveal Brand's Performance Future

The next chapter of the Dodge brand will be written during the multi-day Dodge Speed Week event, set for August 12–20, 2022. Dodge Speed Week will include three consecutive days of worldwide product reveals on August 15-17, 2022, at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. (PRNewswire)

Dodge Speed Week on Woodward Avenue leaves the starting line on August 12, 2022 , with press preview for MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event, and reaches the finish on August 20 with Dodge Dream Cruise display on Woodward for the first time since 2019

Next chapter of Dodge brand will be written during Dodge Speed Week with three consecutive days of worldwide product reveals, set for August 15-17, 2022 , at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge fuels Dodge Speed Week on August 13, 2022 , with return of the one-day car culture festival and legal street drag racing

Dodge Dream Cruise display with fan activities, Dodge muscle cars and more returns to Woodward on Saturday, August 20, 2022 , bringing the brand back to the world's largest one-day automotive event

For complete information on Dodge and the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, visit Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com

Dodge is pouring on the horsepower as the brand charges forward on its new performance path, launching a multi-day Dodge Speed Week event, August 12-20, 2022, on famed Woodward Avenue that will pack enough news to fill an entire calendar year into one week and charting the future of the Dodge brand.

"There's no better place to unveil a new performance direction for the Dodge brand than right on Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit, with tens of thousands of our closest fans and friends," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis. "We introduced our two-year Never Lift road map last year at Roadkill Nights, and this year the event will serve as the prelude to going wide open throttle on Never Lift. All I can say is the future of our brand will be on display during Dodge Speed Week, and we're throwing open our garage doors so our fans can get a peek for themselves. It's going to be an electric summer for Dodge."

Dodge Speed Week will be highlighted by a three-peat of worldwide Dodge brand product unveils, scheduled to take place in front of media and invited guests on three separate nights, August 15-17, 2022. Dodge will also make its return to Dream Cruise weekend proper for the first time since 2019, staging a full brand display on Woodward Avenue.

The Dodge Speed Week schedule includes:

Day 1 — August 12, 2022 : Press preview for MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan

Day 2 — August 13, 2022 : MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge returns with legal street drag racing on Woodward Avenue, Dodge fan activities at M1 Concourse

Day 3-5 — August 15-17, 2022 : Three consecutive days of Dodge worldwide product reveals at M1 Concourse for media and invited guests:

Day 6 — August 20, 2022 : Dodge Dream Cruise public display

Street racing can have serious legal and safety risks. Both ROADKILL and Dodge want enthusiasts to enjoy performance driving in a safe, controlled environment, run by professionals with vehicle safety inspections, driver evaluations and track safety.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

