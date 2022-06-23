Ciara Drops Summertime Song "Treat" Inspired By Real Families, Friends and Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats®

Fans are invited to share their little moments of love and connection on TikTok for a chance to be part of Ciara's "Treat" music video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime is synonymous with joyful little memories; from blasting sing-a-longs on family road trips or FaceTiming with a friend from camp to trying the latest TikTok trends with mom or playing dress-up with cousins. Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats believes that all those small moments can add up to something big.

Ciara, joined by her son Future and her daughter Sienna, hit the studio to record a new song “Treat” in collaboration with Rice Krispies Treats. (Credit: Jeff Vanags for Ciara and Rice Krispies Treats) (PRNewswire)

In fact, the brand conducted a national survey1 that found three out of four parents believe small, everyday moments with family are the most important way to foster big connections over time. At a time when the feeling of "not doing enough" is all too common for families, Rice Krispies Treats wants to help create more those moments that matters most.

That's why this summer, the brand is teaming up with Grammy Award-Winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Ciara to write and release "Treat," a boppin' track—inspired by real data2 sourced from real families' and framilies' moments of connection—that will stick with you and fuel even more togetherness.

How? Ciara is calling on fans nationwide for a chance to star alongside her and her family in the "Treat" music video via TikTok. And, it gets even sweeter. Those selected for the music video will be rewarded with a yearlong supply of Rice Krispies Treats.

"When we sat down to write 'Treat,' we were so inspired by the sweet traditions shared by families like ours," said Ciara. "As a mom and busy parent, I know the power of finding connection in the smaller things and the magic that music has to bring us together, which is why I invited my son and daughter to sing on this track with me! It's a little moment of love we'll always remember, and we cannot wait to see what our fans will share on TikTok to help us finish the music video."

To join the fun on TikTok with Ciara and Rice Krispies Treats, share a special moment (or two, or three, or four) on TikTok by using the "Treat" audio and #OurTreatEntry for the chance to be featured in the music video and win a year's supply of Rice Krispies Treats to keep the ooey-gooey moments going all summer long. Find full rules and requirements here and below.

"Whether you are a kid or just a kid at heart, pulling apart Rice Krispies Treats with someone you love is a great way to turn small moments into big connections," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "Partnering with Ciara has been a dream for us, and we are thrilled to give families and friends a soundtrack to inspire those mini moments."

You can now stream "Treat" on Rice Krispies Treats' Spotify and YouTube pages! This fall, the "Treat" music video will be released exclusively on Rice Krispies Treats channels, featuring Ciara and real fans.

Hungry for more? You can stay up to date on all things Rice Krispies Treats by following along on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

ABBREVIATED TERMS AND CONDITIONS

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Entry Period starts 6/21/22 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 8/26/22 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). Open only to legal U.S. residents in 50 U.S./D.C., 18+. See complete Official Rules at ricekrispies.com/rules for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Void where prohibited. Contest is sponsored by Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI. 49016.

ABOUT KELLOGG COMPANY

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

1 KRC Research, "Parents & Quality Time - National Consumer Survey," Dec. 2021.

2 Lynch, J., Easley, J. (2022). Special Moments [Unpublished raw data on shared moments with both adults and children]. Wonderlust Collective, Inc.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company