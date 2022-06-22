Infertility Awareness Nonprofit Partners with Reproductive Medicine Associates to Address Disparities in Treatment by Offering IVF Grants to People of Color

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help individuals and couples of color experiencing infertility build families of their dreams, Fertility for Colored Girls (FFCG) and Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) announced today a partnership to award full grants for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles to eligible recipients across the U.S.

While approximately 12% of American women of reproductive age struggle with infertility, studies show that Black women are twice as likely as white women to experience fertility problems and are less likely to receive fertility treatments.

"There are a number of factors that prevent people of color experiencing infertility from getting treatment, including shame related to the issue and misinformation about the condition, as well as lack of access and financial barriers to treatment," said Rev. Dr. Stacey L. Edwards-Dunn, founder of FFCG. "This grant program aims to address those obstacles and disparities and help achieve the dreams of those wishing to build their families."

Grant applications for the FFCG-RMA program can be accessed at RMANetwork.com, Fertility for Colored Girls or Pearl Mini-IVF and will be accepted through August 1, 2022. Applicants can select a site in the state where they live or one most convenient for travel, including RMA-participating locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, northern and southern California, and Florida, as well as Pearl Mini-IVF in San Diego, California. Six grant recipients will be announced in August and provided one IVF cycle each that will include fertility medications, endocrine and ultrasound monitoring, pre-genetic testing and all IVF cycle procedures. Pre-genetic testing will be provided by Juno Genetics.

"As specialists in reproductive medicine, we are proud to partner with FFCG to provide treatment to individuals and couples of color experiencing infertility in this first-of-its-kind grant program for RMA," said Thomas Molinaro, M.D., Director, IVI America. "FFCG was founded almost a decade ago by Rev. Dr. Edwards-Dunn after her own long struggle with infertility and subsequent success in having three children. The organization's mission to educate, empower and inspire is a perfect fit for RMA's approach to family building."

About Fertility for Colored Girls

FFCG seeks to provide education, awareness, support and encouragement to African American women/couples and other women of color experiencing infertility and seeking to build the families of their dreams. Additionally, FFCG seeks to empower African American women to take charge of their fertility and reproductive health. Visit fertilityforcoloredgirls.org to learn more.

About RMA

Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) has been helping build families through the most advanced treatment options and patient-centered fertility care for over 20 years. RMA is a leader in IVF research, pioneering the Single Embryo Transfer (SET), increasing safety for mom and baby and Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A), dramatically increasing successful outcomes. With access to practices nationwide, RMA has helped welcome over 50,000 babies into loving families. Learn more at rmanetwork.com.

About Juno Genetics

Our mission is to provide evidence based, clinically useful information of the highest quality for patients who are undergoing fertility treatments. Juno genetics is dedicated to advancing knowledge and enhancing outcomes in embryonic research, diagnosis, and education. Learn more at www.junogenetics.com.

