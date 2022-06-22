Circa Launches DEI Calendar and Content Product

MILWAUKEE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is pleased to announce the launch of Advancing Belonging and Inclusion (ABI), which provides diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) content, guides, holiday event details and resources that are ready-to-use to support DEI strategies and employee engagement. Circa's SaaS-based OFCCP compliance management and diversity recruiting technology solutions help to attract and hire diverse job seekers and now ABI helps retain employees to support workforce diversity.

ABI provides companies that want to celebrate DEI holidays and observances with an extensive calendar, event descriptions and employee engagement resources. The DEI calendar includes more than specific observance dates by providing email templates that are ready-to-use in communication to employees. Additionally, easy to implement documents are provided to give both HR professionals and employees a deeper understanding and knowledge of each event as well as action items for positive and inclusive change in the workplace. The ready-to-use content provided for each observance helps to ensure each event is celebrated and noted during the year.

ABI also includes a content library that helps to support the basic framework for developing, building, and maintaining DEI practices in the workplace. The content includes checklists, guides, templates, and sample policies to help support action and communication plans as HR professionals navigate DEI. Some examples of the content covered in the library includes foundations for DEI, DEI program guides, recruitment and hiring, inclusion and belonging, and audit checklists for people practices. As the resource library is a living entity, more content will continually be added throughout the product's lifecycle.

"Circa continues to deliver a comprehensive solution along the human capital continuum for companies to have one place to attract, hire, and retain diverse talent," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa. "ABI is an easy ready-to-implement product coming from Circa, a trusted thought-leader in the DEI space. Even our own DEI Council is using the tool with great success to help further our employee engagement."

ABI is a complimentary product to Circa's SaaS-based OFCCP compliance management and diversity recruiting technology solutions that deliver qualified candidates on a level, equitable playing field that meet organizations' needs to build high-performing, diverse teams. Learn more about ABI today.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2019 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

