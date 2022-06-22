CareRev Welcomes Amanda Duke, Chief Growth Officer, as Part of Expanded Leadership Team

VENICE, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareRev , a marketplace platform that empowers clinical professionals to take control of their careers, announced Amanda Duke as its first Chief Growth Officer, building on a series of key executive hires to support the company's expanding business. CareRev's growing executive team will lead efforts to accelerate sales, support customer growth and propel product innovation.

"The last few years have shone a light on an ever-present challenge: nurses and other clinical professionals are asking for flexibility, while hospitals and health systems are continuously looking for ways to meet patient demand. CareRev understands the day-to-day needs of the healthcare workforce, as well as the health systems' need for reliable and innovative solutions to build a long-term, comprehensive workforce strategy," said Duke. "CareRev has built a platform that will allow healthcare professionals the autonomy they want and the autonomy they deserve, while also alleviating the staffing shortages that many health systems are facing."

Prior to joining CareRev, Duke was Regional Vice President of Growth at Collective Medical, a PointClickCare company that delivers a SaaS-based platform to help disparate care teams collaborate and provide better support for their most vulnerable patients. She led the sales team in doing business with hospitals, health systems and accountable care organizations. Duke has also held various leadership roles at ChartWise and Optum.

At CareRev, Duke will oversee sales and marketing, foster strategic partnerships, and help to strengthen the customer experience. She also recently added two additional industry veterans to her team that will support the company's growth and strategy: former nurses Susan Pasley and Jeannine Raymond.

Susan Pasley, RN, joins CareRev as Vice President of Clinical Solutions, leading clinical strategy, supporting partnerships with internal stakeholders and customers, and developing clinical education programs to ensure a successful transition from sales to implementation. Pasley began her career as a pediatric RN at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, then served as a nurse in the Emergency Department at Saint Joseph Health System in Plymouth, Indiana. She has also held several leadership roles at Press Ganey, Bravado Health and Collective Medical.

Jeannine Raymond, RN, joins CareRev as Senior Vice President of Account Management. Her key areas of focus will be creating sustainable client success for every CareRev partner and overseeing all aspects of the client experience and the delivery of exceptional services. Raymond brings more than 25 years of experience from a variety of healthcare sectors across the payer, provider and channel partner segments, with a focus on technology and innovation. Her experiences range from Administrative Nursing Supervisor, Corporate Director of Care Management for a Fortune 500 hospital management company, and Vice President of Utilization Management for one of the nation's largest health plans. A former ICU staff nurse, Raymond most recently led Client Success and Growth at Ciox Health.

"We're thrilled with our growth and our ability to bring incredible talent on board," said Will Patterson, CEO, CareRev. "I'm confident that the breadth and depth of knowledge and experience that Amanda, Susan and Jeannine bring to their roles will drive us closer towards CareRev's goal of giving healthcare facilities the tools to flex their workforce based on patient demand, while empowering healthcare professionals to pursue careers on their own terms."

About CareRev

CareRev is a marketplace platform that empowers clinical professionals to take control of their careers. CareRev provides a direct line between healthcare facilities and local clinical talent, cutting out the middleman and enabling professionals to work where and when they want. Together, we're building the local, resilient, flexible healthcare workforce of the future. CareRev serves over 32 major metropolitan areas nationwide at over 70 hospitals and health systems, and over 540 outpatient centers and skilled nursing facilities. More than 22,000 clinical professionals (and growing!) are included in CareRev's network. For more information, visit www.carerev.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

