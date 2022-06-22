Blueprint Prep Expands Services with Acquisition of Innovative Training Platform Sarah Michelle NP Reviews

Blueprint Prep Now Positioned to Help The Nation Meet Increased Demand for Nurse Practitioners

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep , a premier education company focused on support for lifelong professional advancement and test preparation in the medical field, recently announced the acquisition of Sarah Michelle NP Reviews , a leading provider of courses and training resources for aspiring nurse practitioners. Through this partnership, Blueprint Prep and NP Reviews will leverage the best of both companies to improve the quality education and the support systems for students. The company's vision is to improve the lives of their learners and by extension the patients they treat.

Blueprint Prep Is Now Positioned to Help The Nation Meet Increased Demand for Nurse Practitioners.

The acquisition comes amid skyrocketing demand for nurse practitioners. As a shortage of healthcare workers continues to plague health systems, nurse practitioners and physician assistants (PAs) have seen their role expand, a trend projected to continue as healthcare facilities seek professionals other than physicians to provide high-quality care. Despite this outlook, professional preparation resources for nurse practitioners are limited and outdated. Many traditional providers still require in-person attendance for courses and do not make regular updates to their programs.

"Nurse practitioner students want and need better resources than they encounter now," says Matt Riley, CEO and Co-Founder of Blueprint Prep. "Their resources should utilize modern learning tools and delivery methods to optimize effectiveness and fit into students' busy lives. Sarah Michelle NP Reviews, since its inception, has been a bright spot in the market, and we're thrilled that we get the chance to partner with this talented team to create more innovative solutions to help students meet the challenges of this demanding career."

NP Reviews has garnered acclaim within the specialty for the resources it has developed to help students prepare for the ANCC and AANP exams, and Blueprint Prep has identified the nursing vertical as an attractive area for expansion. Adding NP Reviews to its growing portfolio of offerings, Blueprint Prep continues to help learners across the spectrum of medical and health education. With access to large pools of students who know and trust its brands, the company now has a unique position from which to provide end-to-end training to healthcare professionals.

"After two years of tremendous growth, I'm excited to work with Blueprint Prep to continue developing high-quality, engaging training programs that speak to the true wants and needs of today's nurse practitioner students," says Sarah Michelle, Founder of NP Reviews. "I founded the company to support learners in new and innovative ways, and this partnership with Blueprint Prep will allow us to continue to realize that mission."

Blueprint Prep plans to offer nurse practitioners learning tools featuring its trademark improvements on traditional lifelong learning—customization, high production value video, flexible formats, expert lecturers, personalized analytics, interactive study planners and more. The company expects these benefits will help the nurse practitioner community fulfill their potential as healthcare professionals and provide excellent service to their communities.

"Our vision at Blueprint Prep is to improve the lives of our learners through the entire course of their careers," says Riley. "We aim to provide the most personalized and innovative solutions to support those who are pursuing high-stakes roles, so they have the support they need from the day they start their journey to the day they retire."

Blueprint Prep's deal with Sarah Michelle NP Reviews comes at a time when students pursuing their dreams of becoming nurse practitioners are most in need of engaging, high-quality test prep. Through this latest acquisition, Blueprint Prep is poised to transform the world of nursing education through next-generation learning solutions and a supportive community of nursing professionals.

Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks for residents and practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Blueprint Test Preparation LLC