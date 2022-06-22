BD Announces Voluntary Recall on Intraosseous Products

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, announced a voluntary recall on the BD™ Intraosseous Needle Set Kits, BD™ Intraosseous Manual Driver Kits and BD™ Intraosseous Powered Drivers.
Certain lots within the expiration date of these intraosseous products may result in the following:
- Difficulty separating the stylet from the intraosseous needle, where increased force required to remove the stylet from the intraosseous needle results in inadvertent removal of the entire needle assembly during placement or inability to remove the stylet from an indwelling intraosseous needle, both resulting in functional loss of intraosseous access.
- Needle safety mechanism on the stylet not deploying post placement of the intraosseous needle and removal of the stylet from the needle.
- Metal discs intended to connect the needle assembly to the magnet in the powered driver sticking unexpectedly to the magnet, rendering the driver unable to be used.
These issues may result in delays in care due to limited or non-functioning intraosseous access or could also lead to needlestick injuries.
Impacted products include:
Product Name
Catalog No.
UDI
Lot No.
Expiration
Product Package Size
Needle Kit for PoweredDriver 15mm x 15Ga
D015151NK
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
1 device per package
Manual Driver NeedleKit 15mm x 15Ga
D015151MK
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
1 device per package
Needle Kit for PoweredDriver 25mm x 15Ga
D015251NK
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
1 device per package
Manual Driver NeedleKit 25mm x 15Ga
D015251MK
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
1 device per package
Needle Kit for Powered Driver 35mm x 15Ga
D015351NK
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
1 device per package
Manual Driver Needle Kit 35mm x 15Ga
D015351MK
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
1 device per package
Needle Kit for Powered Driver 45mm x 15Ga
D015451NK
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
1 device per package
Manual Driver Needle Kit 45mm x 15Ga
D015451MK
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
1 device per package
Needle Kit for Powered Driver 55mm x 15Ga
D015551NK
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
1 device per package
Manual Driver Needle Kit 55mm x 15Ga
D015551MK
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
See appendix 1
1 device per package
Intraosseous Powered Driver (drill)
D001001
00801741163579
All
All
1 device per package
Customers should immediately review their inventory for the catalog and lot numbers listed above. Affected needle kits should be destroyed in compliance with the health care institution's process for disposal. The use of affected intraosseous powered drivers should be paused until a BD representative provides instruction that it is safe for use. BD representatives will be reaching out to customers for inspection and will repair the devices if required.
There are no replacement products currently. BD recommends that customers evaluate their clinical needs and consider obtaining and using an alternative intraosseous product. BD will notify customers when replacement products become available.
Full customer and distributor letters can be found on the recall notification section of BD.com.
BD remains fully committed to ensuring patient and user safety. Customers requiring additional assistance or guidance may contact a service representative at 1-844-823-5433 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time by saying "Recall" when prompted or via email at productcomplaints@bd.com.
Any adverse health consequences experienced with the use of these products should be reported immediately. Events may also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program via:
Web: MedWatch website at www.fda.gov/medwatch
Phone: 1-800-FDA-1088 (1-800-332-1088)
Mail: MedWatch, HF-2, FDA, 5600 Fisher's Lane, Rockville, MD 20852-9787
Appendix 1
Catalog Number
Lot / Serial Number
UDI (GTIN, DI + PI),
Date of
Expiration Date
D015151NK
121460
801741163586
09/10/2019
09/10/2022
D015251NK
121496
801741163678
09/13/2019
09/13/2022
D015451NK
121593
801741163609
09/26/2019
09/26/2022
D015251NK
122096
801741163678
12/06/2019
01/01/2023
D015151NK
122145
801741163586
12/11/2019
01/01/2023
D015451NK
122169
801741163609
12/17/2019
01/01/2023
D015251MK
122193
801741163630
12/30/2019
01/02/2023
D015151MK
122359
801741163623
01/21/2020
01/21/2023
D015451MK
122375
801741163654
01/22/2020
01/22/2023
D015451NK
123305
801741163609
05/18/2020
05/18/2023
D015251NK
123306
801741163678
05/18/2020
05/18/2023
D015151NK
123307
801741163586
05/18/2020
05/18/2023
D015451MK
123433
801741163654
06/02/2020
06/02/2023
D015451NK
125016
801741163609
12/07/2020
12/07/2023
D015151NK
125298
801741163586
01/22/2021
01/22/2024
D015251NK
125299
801741163678
01/22/2021
01/22/2024
D015451NK
125517
801741163609
02/09/2021
02/09/2024
D015251NK
125533
801741163678
02/10/2021
02/10/2024
D015151NK
125534
801741163586
02/10/2021
02/10/2024
D015251NK
125535
801741163678
02/10/2021
02/10/2024
D015151NK
125662
801741163586
02/25/2021
02/25/2024
D015351NK
125721
801741163593
03/02/2021
03/30/2024
D015451NK
125770
801741163609
03/05/2021
03/05/2024
D015551NK
125841
801741163616
03/10/2021
03/10/2024
D015351MK
125842
801741163647
03/10/2021
03/10/2024
D015551MK
125843
801741163661
03/10/2021
03/10/2024
D015451NK
125977
801741163609
03/22/2021
03/22/2024
D015251NK
126075
801741163678
03/30/2021
03/30/2024
D015151NK
126095
801741163586
04/05/2021
04/08/2024
D015251NK
126149
801741163678
04/06/2021
04/06/2024
D015251NK
126178
801741163678
04/12/2021
04/12/2024
D015451NK
126299
801741163609
04/20/2021
04/20/2024
D015451NK
126300
801741163609
04/20/2021
04/20/2024
D015451NK
126340
801741163609
04/27/2021
04/27/2024
D015151NK
126467
801741163586
05/10/2021
05/10/2024
D015251NK
126569
801741163678
05/17/2021
05/17/2024
D015451NK
126575
801741163609
05/17/2021
05/17/2024
D015151NK
126677
801741163586
05/25/2021
05/25/2024
D015251NK
126686
801741163678
05/26/2021
05/26/2024
D015551MK
126834
801741163661
06/07/2021
06/07/2024
D015351NK
126901
801741163593
06/11/2021
06/11/2024
D015351NK
126939
801741163593
06/16/2021
06/16/2024
D015551NK
126951
801741163616
06/17/2021
06/17/2024
D015551NK
127003
801741163616
06/22/2021
06/22/2024
D015151NK
127040
801741163586
06/24/2021
06/24/2024
D015451NK
127092
801741163609
06/28/2021
06/28/2024
D015251NK
127118
801741163678
07/01/2021
07/01/2024
D015451NK
127119
801741163609
07/01/2021
07/01/2024
D015251NK
127170
801741163678
07/07/2021
07/07/2024
D015451NK
127300
801741163609
07/22/2021
07/22/2024
D015251NK
127417
801741163678
08/04/2021
08/04/2024
D015551NK
127496
801741163616
08/11/2021
08/11/2024
D015451NK
127516
801741163609
08/12/2021
08/12/2024
D015151NK
127711
801741163586
08/27/2021
08/27/2024
D015251NK
127756
801741163678
09/01/2021
09/01/2024
D015451NK
127808
801741163609
09/07/2021
09/07/2024
D015251NK
128001
801741163678
09/21/2021
09/21/2024
D015151NK
128002
801741163586
09/21/2021
09/21/2024
D015451NK
128120
801741163609
10/01/2021
10/01/2024
D015151NK
128208
801741163586
10/12/2021
10/12/2024
D015351NK
128385
801741163593
10/27/2021
10/27/2024
D015251NK
128482
801741163678
11/03/2021
11/03/2024
D015451NK
128487
801741163609
11/03/2021
11/03/2024
D015551NK
128724
801741163616
12/01/2021
12/01/2024
D015451NK
128725
801741163609
12/01/2021
12/01/2024
D015151NK
128778
801741163586
12/06/2021
12/06/2024
D015251NK
128829
801741163678
12/07/2021
12/07/2024
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care.
Contacts:
Media:
Investors:
Troy Kirkpatrick
Francesca DeMartino
VP, Public Relations
SVP, Head of Investor Relations
858.617.2361
201.847.5743
