Steven Parks Joins Planet Depos as New Account Executive

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Depos LLC, an international court reporting firm and a leader in the industry, is excited to announce that Steven Parks ("Parksy") has joined the company as Account Executive servicing California. Mr. Parks is responsible for demonstrating the breadth of services and technology solutions available to litigation teams from the inception of a case through trial.

Steven (PRNewswire)

Global court reporting firm boosts presence in California .

Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales said, "We look forward to building new relationships and expanding our reach through Mr. Parks' expertise. He comes to us with established ties in the legal industry and a tangible passion for client service and technology. His extensive background in the court reporting industry is a significant benefit, as he can understand and communicate client needs and how we can help."

Through his 10-year tenure as an account representative at TSG Reporting, Mr. Parks built relationships with some of the nation's most prestigious Am Law 200 firms and prides himself on exceptional customer service. He is a native New Yorker and migrated to the west coast, now residing in North Hollywood, CA, with his girlfriend Kara and 8-year-old son Cameron. He is an avid golfer, enjoys hiking, and spending time with Cam at the Little League fields. "Planet Depos stands alone as a family-owned global court reporting business, with agility to adjust quickly to marketplace realities and a back office team empowered to deliver on-the-spot solutions to client demands," commented Parks. "This type of culture is the perfect fit and timing for the current legal industry landscape."

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations, and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials, and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting, and digital exhibits.

Learn more about Planet Depos

Follow Planet Depos on Facebook

Follow Planet Depos on LinkedIn

Follow Planet Depos on Twitter

Read our blog

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Depos