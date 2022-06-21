Everyone's Invited: Follow Your Heart is Here to Infuse Plant-Based Foods Into Your Summer Block Parties, Offering Delicious Options for All

Tell us why your community is loving plant-based options this summer – 10 winners will receive $1,000 and Follow Your Heart products to host their own outdoor block party

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Follow Your Heart®, a leader in the plant-based industry for over 50 years, wants to help you throw the most epic summer block party with plant-based options for everyone to enjoy. Outdoor block parties are a cornerstone of summer fun in communities across the country, but many gatherings don't typically feature enough plant-based options.

Follow Your Heart Plant-Based Block Party (PRNewswire)

Follow Your Heart believes that all people should have easy access to plant-based foods at gatherings and beyond, and that everyone should be invited to the plant-based party! Whether you're a lifelong vegan or just starting on your journey, we want to help people across the country experience just how tasty plant-based alternatives can be.

To kick summer off right, Follow Your Heart is giving away $10,000 plus delicious plant-based prizes to local communities across the country so they can throw their own block party celebrations. Ten winners will receive $1,000 each to use towards their own outdoor block party and plenty of Follow Your Heart plant-based eats – including Vegenaise®, the original egg-free spread, Dairy-Free Cheeses, Dairy-Free Salad Dressings, and more – plus, a custom Follow Your Heart branded cooler to keep all your dairy-free goodies cold and ready for the grill.

"Outdoor block parties are making a big comeback in 2022 after two summers when events were few and far between," said Lauren Kahner, director of marketing at Follow Your Heart. "This summer, Follow Your Heart wants to be a part of your outdoor celebration and ensure it includes delicious plant-based eats for all. Summer block parties are a fun, food-filled tradition for communities to come together and enjoy good times with good eats – and we're all about that at Follow Your Heart!"

Follow Your Heart makes great-tasting, innovative plant-based foods while striving to make the world a more compassionate and delicious place for people coming together to share good food and good times.

Whether you're a lifelong vegan, plant-curious, or just love to eat good food, Follow Your Heart is inviting you to join in the plant-based party. To enter to win, share (via email: FollowYourHeartBlockParty@ICFNext.com) why your community is loving plant-based options and why Follow Your Heart should help throw your block party for a chance to win one of 10 prizes. The sweepstakes run from the first day of summer, June 21, through peak block party timing, July 4, 2022.

Sweepstakes Rules

Follow Your Heart® Block Party Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") is sponsored by Danone US, LLC, 12002 Airport Way, Broomfield, CO 80021 and administered by ICF Next, Inc., 420 N 5th St. Fl. 10, Minneapolis, MN 55401. Sweepstakes period begins June 21, 2022 and ends July 4, 2022. 10 prizes available; each prize consists of a $1,000 Visa gift card, Sponsor-branded cooler and Sponsor food products (ARV: $1,280 each prize). Total ARV $12,800. Must be the age of majority and a legal resident of the 50 United States (including D.C.). Employees of the Sponsor, Administrator and any of their subsidiaries or affiliate companies, or their advertising, marketing or promotional agencies and their family members are not eligible to participate. Any local state, provincial, or other government agency, their officials, or employees are not eligible to participate. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on total number of eligible entries received. Restrictions apply. See full rules here.

About Follow Your Heart®

For over 50 years, Follow Your Heart has established itself as a leader in the dairy-free, plant-based industry. Committed to environmentally sustainable business practices, Follow Your Heart manufactures its products in its Los Angeles-based facility called Earth Island® which has been distinguished as Platinum-level Zero Waste certified, the highest possible status, under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification system. Follow Your Heart's signature products include Vegenaise®, the original egg-free spread, and Dairy-Free Cheeses, Dairy-Free Salad Dressings, Dairy-Free Cream Cheese, and Dairy-Free Sour Cream, all of which are naturally dairy-free and made with non-GMO ingredients.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

