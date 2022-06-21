EduGlobal College Enters into Agreements with Recruitment Agents to Bolster Enrollment

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), (the "Company" or "Elite Education Group International"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that EduGlobal College ("EduGlobal") has entered into agreements with several recruitment agents to bolster its student enrollment. The new recruitment strategy will complement EduGlobal's existing recruitment activities, and the college believes that the new cost-effective recruitment model will increase admissions and help EduGlobal achieve its recruitment goals.

Sylvester Chen, Chief Executive Officer of EduGlobal College, commented, "As we begin to emerge from the global Covid-19 pandemic, we believe that partnering with select recruitment agents will build and diversify our applicant pool and regain our market share. Among the countries and regions where we plan to recruit are China, India, Mexico, Brazil and Southeast Asia. Our academic programs offer what we believe to be among the very highest in English proficiency courses and academic programming to prepare students for their academic pursuits. We believe that the new recruitment strategy will create long-term market awareness both of our school and its mission as well as enable outreach into new geographical regions that will further diversify and internationalize EduGlobal's student body."

"As previously announced, we also provide a pathway program for international students to transfer to a Canadian public university through our partnership with Algoma University. The pathway program with Algoma University, called the International Undergraduate Pathways Program (iUPP), equips students with the skills and proficiencies needed for success at the university level. It also guarantees admission to Algoma in their second year in an undergraduate program of their choice. We believe that this is a desirable option to support our recruiting efforts where we anticipate positive results for the Fall 2022 intake," Mr. Chen said.

The recruitment agents that have entered into agreements with EduGlobal are responsible for marketing, advertising, providing information about academic programming, applications, visas, pre-departure readiness, assistance in paying tuition fees and housing information, including students' homestay, which is an affordable housing option for international students looking to stay with a family near campus. Recruitment agents would also promote EduGlobal's accessible cohort-based classes and the potential for post-graduate work permits. EduGlobal believes that its recruitment strategy will result in better resource management and global market penetration.

About Algoma University

Algoma University ("Algoma") is a public university located in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. Algoma is a teaching-focused and student-centered post-secondary institution specializing in liberal arts, sciences, management and professional degree programs with a particular focus on current education needs. The University was established in 1965 and is located on the former site of the Shingwauk Indian Residential School. Algoma has a special mission to provide cross-cultural learning between Indigenous communities and other communities in Northern Ontario. Algoma also offers satellite programming in Brampton and Timmins, Ontario. For more information, please visit www.algomau.ca.

About EduGlobal College

EduGlobal College ("EduGlobal") is a private college located in the Metro Vancouver area, British Columbia, Canada. EduGlobal provides English language programs for international students who are seeking academic and career advancement and specializes in English for Academic Purposes (EAP) programs (also known as English as a Second Language, or ESL, programs) that focus on helping international students acquire the advanced competencies in academic English that will be necessary for them to complete their degree programs. In tandem with its EAP program, EduGlobal offers first-year university courses and a Master's Academic Preparation Program to help prepare international students who have completed a bachelor's degree and aspire to pursue graduate studies at a Canadian university. EduGlobal also offers students an innovative model for bridging the gap between private and public sector post-secondary education in Canada through its pathway program. EduGlobal is approved by The Private Training Institutions Branch (PTIB) of the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. For more information, please visit https://eduglobalcollege.com/.

About Elite Education Group International Limited

Elite Education Group International Limited ("Elite Education" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries Quest Holding International LLC and Highrim Holding International Limited, provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in university and college degree programs in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns 80% of the equity of EduGlobal College based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company also has the right to a controlling equity ownership position in Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Further, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Regional Campuses of Miami University located in Oxford, Ohio, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company also acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.eei-global.net.

