Days Inn by Wyndham and Patrick Warburton Give New Meaning to the Phrase 'Pillow Talk' with Limited-Edition 'Complimentary' Pillow

Just in time for summer, brand's newest amenity brightens guests' stays with on-the-spot compliments

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They say, a smile is the quickest way to brighten a room. That's why today, in celebration of the official first day of summer, Days Inn® by Wyndham, the iconic hotel brand known for making days brighter, is releasing a new, limited-edition "complimentary" amenity: a pillow that offers compliments at the push of a button. Voiced by comedic actor Patrick Warburton, it might just be the world's "nicest" pillow.

Best known for iconic characters like Puddy on the hit NBC comedy Seinfeld, Buzz Lightyear on Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and Joe Swanson on Family Guy, Warburton brings his signature baritone bravado to his newest role with Day Inn and its first-of-its-kind pillow, delivering witty, uplifting messages sure to make any guest smile. From compliments on travelers' awesome PJs to a delightfully playful serenade that gently wakes guests from their slumber—tenderly sung by Warburton—each pre-recorded message is an extra dose of sunshine designed to ready guests to head out and Seize the Days®.

"The absolute best part of any job in entertainment is getting the chance to make people laugh and smile, which is what made this project with Days Inn such a perfect fit," said Warburton. "I can't wait for guests to open their eyes after a great night's sleep and hear fun and unexpected compliments to help them start their day. It's officially my new favorite kind of pillow talk."

Compliments are scientifically proven to go a long way in brightening someone's day. In fact, a recent study from the Society of Personality and Social Psychology, shows they reduce stress, lift spirits, and give a sense of renewed confidence.

"Days Inn has been delivering smiles to guests for over 50 years and that's exactly what this pillow does," said John Henderson, president and brand leader, Days Inn by Wyndham. "From a warm friendly welcome and great comfy bed to free amenities like a light breakfast, inviting pool or fitness center, Wi-Fi and more, Days Inn is all about helping guests Seize the Days and our complimentary pillow is the perfect addition to help start the day off right."

The new Days Inn Complimentary Pillow is available at the following select cities and locations across the U.S., starting today and is expected to remain available through July 30, 2022:

Anaheim, CA - Days Inn by Wyndham Anaheim at Disneyland Park

Bernalillo, NM - Days Inn by Wyndham Bernalillo

Brunswick, Maine - Days Inn Brunswick Bath Area

Chattanooga, TN - Hotel Bo, Days Inn by Wyndham Chattanooga Downtown

Madison, WI - Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Madison

Minneapolis, MN - Days Inn by Wyndham University Ave SE

Mystic, CT - Days Inn by Wyndham Mystic

Panama City, FL - Days Inn by Wyndham Panama City Beach/Ocean Front

Pensacola, FL - Days Inn by Wyndham Pensacola - Historic Downtown

San Antonio, TX - Days Inn by Wyndham San Antonio Northwest/Seaworld

Five pillows will be available at each participating hotel. Pillows are available at no cost and will be offered to guests during their stay on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last, limit one per room. For more information, visit www.daysinn.com/pillow.

About Days Inn by Wyndham

With 1,600 locations in over 20 countries, Days Inn by Wyndham is one of the largest, most well-recognized hotel brands in the world. Welcoming guests with a warm smile and a clean, inviting room, most locations offer fast, free Wi-Fi; complimentary light breakfast; swimming pool or fitness center; and more. Whether it's small town or downtown, a trip with family or a getaway with friends, count on Days Inn by Wyndham for a great stay paired with a little extra sunshine along the way. Seize The Days and book your next stay at www.daysinn.com. You can also like and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 94 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

