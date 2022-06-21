Anixa Biosciences Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Journal Article in Clinical and Experimental Vaccine Research Highlighting Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed journal article in Clinical and Experimental Vaccine Research. The article is titled, "Formulation of an ovarian cancer vaccine with the squalene-based AddaVax adjuvant inhibits the growth of murine epithelial ovarian carcinomas." This paper authored by Suparna Mazumder, Ph.D., Valerie Swank, MS, Nina Dvorina, MD, Justin M. Johnson, Ph.D. and Vincent K. Tuohy, Ph.D. of Cleveland Clinic, discusses pre-clinical studies of a preventative ovarian cancer technology that has been licensed to Anixa.

This ovarian cancer vaccine targets the extracellular domain of anti-Müllerian hormone receptor 2 (AMHR2-ED), which is expressed in the ovaries but disappears as a woman reaches and advances through menopause. However, AMHR2-ED is expressed again in the majority of ovarian cancers.

The journal article highlights study data demonstrating formulation of the AMHR2-ED vaccine with AddaVax adjuvant induced high serum titers of immunoglobulin G and significant inhibition and destruction of epithelial ovarian cancer with significantly enhanced overall survival of animals in both prevention and therapeutic protocols.

Anixa's CEO, Amit Kumar, Ph.D., stated, "We are pleased by the publication of this scientific paper authored by our partners at Cleveland Clinic. This unique technology has the potential to be the first vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer, which remains one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancers." Dr. Kumar added, "Preclinical work to advance the vaccine is ongoing with support from the PREVENT Program at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), which supports preclinical innovative interventions and biomarkers for cancer prevention and interception."

The Clinical and Experimental Vaccine Research article is available to view at the following link: https://ecevr.org/DOIx.php?id=10.7774/cevr.2022.11.2.163.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's portfolio of therapeutics includes a cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and, with partner MolGenie GmbH, a COVID-19 program focused on compounds targeting the Mpro enzyme of SARS-CoV-2, which is largely conserved across all recently identified variants like Delta and Omicron. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

