ANI Pharmaceuticals Adopts Veeva Commercial Cloud to Better Support Rare Disease Patients

BAUDETTE, Minn. and PLEASANTON, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a collaboration to define and operationalize data-driven commercial strategies for ANI's new Rare Disease Business Unit. ANI is using software, data, and services from Veeva to establish the digital foundation for the launch of the business unit's first commercially available product in the U.S.

"To serve rare disease patients with high unmet medical needs, we need to be agile, data-driven, and efficient," said Christopher Mutz, head of rare disease at ANI. "With Veeva as our trusted partner, we accelerated launch readiness and equipped new sales, medical, and marketing teams with the digital tools they need — all with the speed and precision warranted by such an important milestone."

ANI recently announced the U.S. commercial availability of Purified Cortrophin® Gel (Repository Corticotropin Injection USP) 80 U/mL. To prepare for this launch, ANI adopted the complete suite of Veeva Commercial Cloud solutions across its business, including software for multichannel engagement and content management, along with longitudinal patient data for customer segmentation.

"ANI now has a digital foundation that supports its patient-centric approach to commercialization," said Paul Shawah, executive vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. "The company is advancing its mission by leveraging data to uncover key patient groups as well as the providers who care for them and empowering its field teams to create meaningful connections."

Veeva Business Consulting also helps the company use advanced analytics to continuously optimize for the most precise and impactful sales and medical interactions. This allows ANI's field force to identify new healthcare professionals, while delivering actionable insights so they can best engage with them. Learn more about how ANI launched at speed and scale in an upcoming fireside chat webinar on July 19.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by building a successful Purified Cortrophin® Gel franchise, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

ANI Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release relate to information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "plans," "potential," "future," "believes," "intends," "continue," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words, and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the commercial launch of Cortrophin Gel. Risks and uncertainties that may cause ANI's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the costs involved in commercializing Cortrophin Gel, general business and economic conditions, increased competition and strategies employed by competitors, uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, market trends for our products, regulatory environment and changes, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in ANI's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission.

Any forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on ANI's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. Except as required by law, ANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

