InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Way to Support a Face Mask (FJK-165)

PITTSBURGH , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nursing assistant and I thought there could be a more comfortable way to support a face mask," said an inventor, from Royal Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the MASKS SUPPORT. My design could help to promote proper mask usage, especially for individuals who find standard masks uncomfortable."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support a standard face mask. In doing so, it helps to hold the face mask in place. It also helps to prevent pressure and irritation and it enhances comfort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

