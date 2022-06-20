Father and Daughter Team Open First of Three Capriotti's in Millsboro

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Now Open in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Millsboro at 25938 Plaza Dr. on June 20. Capriotti's brings the Millsboro community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning, and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Millsboro Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Millsboro community.

The new location is owned by entrepreneur Tom Donovan, who will be running the shop alongside his daughter Katie. "Katie and I will take the lead in running the shop but it will very much be a family run business as you can expect to see the full Donovan crew hard at work. Heck, my mother has already agreed to pull turkey meat in the mornings," said Donovan. "The bottom line is this, we intend to provide customer service that is equal to the great food that we will serve. Our customers will always be our top priority."

Donovan's family grew up eating Capriotti's cheesesteaks and subs, so opening up their very own Capriotti's shops seems very natural. He had a career in media that he enjoyed for over 30 years, and always knew that when he retired, he wanted to return home and once again become part of this amazing community. Opening a Capriotti's shop hits on many things that are important to Donovan including family, friends, community and working at something that you can enjoy each and every day. Capriotti's hits all of the bases for him, and they can't wait to open their doors.

Millsboro Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Millsboro offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 302-945-9500.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

