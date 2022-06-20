CNO Financial Group Names Adam Auvil Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability

CARMEL, Ind., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that Adam Auvil has been appointed as vice president, investor relations and sustainability.

Adam Auvil (PRNewswire)

In his role, Auvil will be responsible for overseeing CNO's relations with analysts, investors, and rating agencies.

"We are excited to have Adam return to CNO," said Paul McDonough, chief financial officer. "He has extensive financial markets experience and a deep understanding of the investment community. His leadership will contribute greatly to CNO as we continue to execute our strategy for long-term growth."

Auvil brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, including proficiencies in investor relations and mergers and acquisitions. Auvil most recently served as senior vice president, corporate development at Health IQ, Inc. Previously, he spent 11 years with CNO in roles of increasing responsibility, including vice president, corporate development and vice president, investor relations. He also held various finance and accounting positions at CME Group, Alberto Culver, and Ernst & Young.

Auvil holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

