ENGINE in the US, Europe, and Australia Rebrands to Big Village, Pioneering the Future of Global Advertising, Technology, and Data

ENGINE in the US, Europe, and Australia Rebrands to Big Village, Pioneering the Future of Global Advertising, Technology, and Data

Under its new corporate entity, Big Village unites adtech, media, insights, and creative under one roof to solve the industry's biggest pain points and advance advertising forward for a new era

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global advertising, technology, and data company, today announces its new corporate brand name, Big Village (www.big-village.com) in the US, Europe, and Australia. It does so on a mission to eliminate siloed ways of past industry thinking and as the industry model for what it means to be an integrated solutions company. Under its new name, Big Village operates as a global advertising, technology, and data company that unites its full range of services, including adtech, media, insights, and creative experts, together under one roof to effectively solve some of the industry's biggest challenges, and advance advertising and marketing forward.

ENGINE, a global advertising, technology, and data company, today announces its new corporate brand name, Big Village (www.big-village.com), in the US, Europe, and Australia. It does so on a mission to eliminate siloed ways of past industry thinking and as the industry model for what it means to be an integrated solutions company. (PRNewswire)

ENGINE announces its new corporate brand name, Big Village, in the US, Europe , and Australia

Led by Kasha Cacy as Global CEO, Big Village comprises 450 employees globally, and growing; and is proud to be a team that brings together divergent perspectives that are interwoven throughout the team's process to unlock unexpected opportunities for clients.

Big Village brands and services include:

EMX by Big Village: built on advertising technology, the company's leading end-to-end programmatic technology group, EMX is a premier SSP, data platform and media trading desk;

Cassandra by Big Village: a collection of evolving Millennial, Gen Z and Gen Alpha research, uncovering and dissecting emerging trends, generational insights, and youth behavior;

Media experts trained to break down adtech silos by combining attitudinal consumer insights, audience targeting, media activation and robust measurement to make media investments go further;

A global market research business uncovering not just the 'what' but the 'why' behind customer behavior, unlocking better data and insights that inform better business decisions;

A modern creative shop that positions brands to be lifted by their audiences with contextually crafted work in social, digital, and traditional channels.

"When we take a look at what marketing organizations are dealing with today, it's become so complex; campaigns can no longer exist in silos," says Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, Big Village. "We are on a mission to rise to the challenge and solve the problems others have not been able to: providing true transparency in the programmatic marketplace, scaling niche audiences that are not neatly defined by behavioral data, and deeply integrating data and insights into the creative and media processes, to name a few."

The rebrand does not include ENGINE Group UK, owner of ad agency ENGINE Creative, acquired by Next 15 earlier this year. However, EMX does have employees that work in the UK.

Big Village is currently working on a number of big initiatives globally and prides itself on finding unconventional ways to solve big problems for its clients. For instance, in recent work with a prominent tourism group, Big Village encouraged its client to think about the marketing strategy not in terms of what it wanted to embody, but who it wanted to target to effectively reach new customers in the wake of the pandemic. Over the past two years, and ongoing, Big Village has helped this client increase tourism significantly.

A great example of how Big Village experts work together to solve big problems is the Ad Council It's Up To You" COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative. The Ad Council partnered with Big Village to improve the quality of the audience they were targeting and better differentiate the vaccine hesitant from other groups, as well as activate that message across the most effective media channels. Leveraging unique targeting solutions, including Digital Audiences (insights) and EMX Data Connected Marketplace™, Big Village seamlessly targeted and activated audiences across EMX's media supply.

Big Village is also committed to partnering with outside technology solution companies to expand and further develop its offerings. EMX, by Big Village, partnered with Audigent, the leading data activation, curation, and identity company, to expand the first-party data capabilities of its Data Connected Marketplace.™ As a preferred SSP of Audigent's SmartPMP™ product, EMX provides greater audience lift, targeting, scale, and delivery.

About Big Village

Big Village is a global advertising, technology, and data company. Driven by our diverse group of experts, we provide a new way of working by bringing programmatic solutions, media, insights, and creative all under one roof. Big Village is headquartered in New York and has 12 offices across North America, Europe, and Australia. Find out more at big-village.com.

Media Contact

Laura Czaja

Director, Corporate Communications

Big Village

Laura.czaja@big-village.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Village