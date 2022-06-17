Experts selected EV6 for its modern, cutting-edge interior design

Kia's first dedicated EV continues to earn accolades within months of launch

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Kia EV6 was named winner of a Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award. The EV6 is Kia's first dedicated battery-electric vehicle and is the first step in a projected cadence of efficient and progressive vehicles guided by the brand's 'Plan S' strategy.

2022 Kia EV6 wins WardsAuto’s 10 Best Interiors & UX award. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to receive this award for the EV6, which represents an important step toward Kia's transformative 'Plan S' global electrification strategy," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "The EV6's modern, bold design elements and interior solutions thoughtfully integrated with intuitive technology reinforce Kia's future-forward vision for electric vehicles."

To determine the winners, the team at Wards evaluates new or heavily redesigned vehicle interiors and user-experience technology. Scoring is based on a variety of metrics including design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, connectivity and infotainment, displays and controls, advanced driver assist systems and value.

"The Kia EV6 is a solid overall value, with a stylish and sporty interior and highly innovative morphing controls that save space and reduce clutter," said Drew Winter, WardsAuto editor and judge. "That, plus its very spacious and comfortable cabin and top-notch materials, put the EV6 firmly on our 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list."

The EV6 continues to rise in popularity. To date, more than 10,000 EV6 models have been sold throughout the U.S., contributing to the 132-percent growth in sales of Kia's electrified vehicles over the previous May record set in 2021; and the 5-percent increase over the all-time monthly sales record for the vehicle category set in March of 2022.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America. For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

