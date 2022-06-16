Group to focus on food and nutrition ingredients, innovation and product acceleration

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced the launching of Foodology by Univar Solutions, a specialized team dedicated to the unique distribution and technical innovation needs of the food and nutrition ingredient industries.

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions Introduces 'Foodology,' Reinforces Commitment to Global Food Ingredients Industry

"Foodology embodies Univar Solutions' continued commitment to helping shape the 'future of food' by providing global brands access to the necessary ingredients, formulations, testing resources, regulatory expertise and world-class supply chain required to feed a growing world in a sustainable fashion," said Nick Powell, president, ingredients & specialties and president, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, at Univar Solutions. "Foodology also sets Univar Solutions apart as a full-line food ingredient distributor, product innovator, safe supplier, and expert partner."

Under the Foodology by Univar Solutions umbrella, the company will continue to build out its expertise across all aspects of food and nutrition ingredient sales, marketing and distribution by leveraging its global network of food scientists, test kitchens and a robust portfolio of diverse and sustainable ingredients to bring together the latest in technical, trend and application development solutions. This approach will make Foodology a valuable partner to brands and suppliers of all sizes looking to develop products with cleaner labels, respond to market or regulatory trends, test "free-from" and other label claims, as well as bring new products to market faster.

"Foodology combines our industry-leading distribution resources, our global network of food scientists, and ingredient specialists across our ecosystem of global solution centers, including the food-focused development space inside The Hatchery in Chicago, with an even stronger bench of industry experts," added Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients at Univar Solutions. "These capabilities unite our world-class distribution footprint and deep food industry technical knowledge to design and deliver innovative solutions to every corner of the world, making us the differentiated choice to those with ingredient needs."

The Foodology by Univar Solutions team will exhibit at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Expo in Chicago, July 10-13. The company will also celebrate its launch during a series of events at the official grand opening of its test kitchen in The Hatchery Chicago during this same time.

For more information, please visit univarsolutions.com/foodology

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Univar Solutions Introduces ‘Foodology,’ Reinforces Commitment to Global Food Ingredients Industry (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions Introduces ‘Foodology,’ Reinforces Commitment to Global Food Ingredients Industry (PRNewswire)

Group to focus on food and nutrition ingredients, innovation and product acceleration (PRNewswire)

Group to focus on food and nutrition ingredients, innovation and product acceleration (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions Introduces ‘Foodology,’ Reinforces Commitment to Global Food Ingredients Industry (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.