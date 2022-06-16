HELSINKI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Outokumpu updates its dividend policy

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Outokumpu Oyj has resolved on a new dividend policy.

According to the new dividend policy Outokumpu aims to distribute a stable and growing dividend, to be paid annually.

"Outokumpu aspires to be an attractive investment for long-term investors. The updated dividend policy aims to provide for stability and predictability, despite the volatile nature of the stainless steel business", says Chairman of the Board Kari Jordan.

According to the previous dividend policy, the pay-out ratio throughout a business cycle was aimed to be within a range of 30–50% of the Group's net income.

The Board states that the new dividend policy and current financial trajectory provides the Board a possibility to propose a significant increase in dividend to the next Annual General Meeting.

Outokumpu will arrange a Capital Markets Day today, June 16, 2022. The Capital Markets Day's webcast details and presentations can be found at www.outokumpu.com/en/capital-markets-day.

