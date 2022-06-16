NortonLifeLock Named One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States

TEMPE, Ariz., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, announced that NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) has been named a 2022 honoree of The Civic 50.

For 10 years, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

"Driving a positive impact on society and putting action behind our commitments isn't just table stakes – it's a necessity," said Vincent Pilette, Chief Executive Officer at NortonLifeLock. "We're pleased to be named to The Civic 50 as a result of our commitment to build and support Corporate Responsibility programs that deliver real, tangible results in our communities. We look forward to continuing to support our existing programs and partnerships while finding new ways to help our communities thrive."

NortonLifeLock's Corporate Responsibility program – NortonLifeLock Cares – includes strategic and impactful programming that utilizes the best of what the company has to offer to support its communities. The company identified four key Environmental, Social, and Governance (EGS) issues, which guide the company's efforts and benchmarks: Education and Training for Cyber Safety; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Talent Development and Engagement; and Climate and Energy.

Recent ESG milestones include bringing online safety education to one million people in India; committing $1 million to the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts to expand the Surf Smart 2.0 digital safety program into Europe; expanding NortonLifeLock's partnership with the National Network to End Domestic Violence to combat technology abuse; installing an AquaTower in India in partnership with Planet Water Foundation that supports the daily drinking needs of nearly 2,000 people; donating products to 9,900 nonprofits and public libraries; and launching an eLearning platform and mentoring program to foster career development; More information about how NortonLifeLock is empowering its communities is available in its 2021 ESG Report and on the NortonLifeLock Corporate Responsibility blog.

"Corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical for strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, president & CEO at Points of Light. "Our most recent global research shows 86 percent of people say they expect companies to take action on a social issue. Companies like NortonLifeLock are leading the way and setting an example of how you can leverage your employee talent, business models, and assets to create deep impact that drives transformational change."

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

NortonLifeLock also earned a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and was recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies for 2022.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

