JISULIFE 2022 Summer Cool Parade Announce: Beat the Heat with Portable Neck Fan Series

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rechargeable portable neck air conditioner series comes with a cooling campaign starting on June 16th.

As a pioneering brand focused on innovating portable fans, JISULIFE provides an impressive solution to consumers and launched the 2022 Summer Cool Parade campaign on June 16th(Ends on June 30th), which is an annual carnival of JISULIFE.

Summer comes with sunshine and parties. However, summer heat always annoys people while running around a huge store, stocking shelves, having outdoor activities, and working in a yark, even enjoying a beach party. JISULIFE portable neck fans series supplies a hands-free cooling experience with creative technology and ergonomic design so that users could feel untrammeled with their hands when toil-and-moil or dancing at a festival.

Focused on different groups, JISULIFE has customized specific neck fans for satisfying different needs.

FA12 Bladeless Neck Fan(1st generation) -- 2020-2021 Best Seller Neck Fan, satisfied by 1,500,000+ customers since 2020.

As the first novel bladeless neck fan on the market, it works with the dual-turbine motor to enhance the airflow through a 270-degree air supply angle and 78 tiny outlets around the neckband. Consumers will enjoy the cooling breeze from FA12 with a hassle-free weight(only 8.9oz.) for up to 16hrs, which is supported by the rechargeable lithium-ion 4000mAh battery. It could be a practical cooling gadget when cooking and either a detail standing out in the outfit when shopping or having a party.

FA31 Bladeless Neck Fan(2nd generation) -- 2022 Upgraded Neck Fan for a better experience.

To level up a brand new cooling experience, JISULIFE has enhanced FA31's performance with 4 new techs and upgraded the design for a more comfortable using experience.

Air Cyclone™ -- Dual side for more efficiently air-inhale.

Air Recycle™ -- Reduce loss of air transport.

Air Turbo™ -- Enlarged turbine for stronger wind.

Air Balance™ -- Consistent airflow for comfy.

FA35 Pro Portable Ultimate Bladeless Neck Fan -- 2022 NEW Flagship Ultimate Neck Fan sold 9,900+ since released in May.

For further innovative 360-degree cooling experience, FA35Pro is issued as the flagship product of this season. FA35Pro will be perfect for the customers who are retail workers, outdoor workers, or hiking enthusiasts, which might need to cool down immediately for preventing heat stroke and hot flashes. It was built with a new launch mode setting for reaching the 4m/s superwind mode by only once 2s press.

JISULIFE set up the brand new standard of experiencing neck fans with FA35Pro, which is driven by 3 turbines(left, right, and back) and patented techs(Air balance™ and Air Cyclone™). Consumers can enjoy totally cool breezes around the neck to kick out the hot flash when people are working in the warehouse or enjoying sports events in the audience.

About JISULIFE

Established in 2016, JISULIFE is a solution provider pivoted on creative and sustainable gadgets for personal space. Aiming to improve air circulation around every consumer indoor-outdoor, they have created portable electronic products that suit every scene daily.

"All we do are according to what you need. Our team always has a passion for creating more interesting gadgets for your personal space," they said. In the past 6 years, JISULIFE focused on technical innovation and design iteration for portable fans. And they already served over 10 million customers globally and distributed their business via cross-border e-commerce to more than 40 countries.

For more information, visit their official website and Summer Cool Parade campaign page .

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JISULIFE.Ltd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jisulife_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JISULIFE_fans

