GSE Solutions to Participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on June 21-22, 2022.

Senior members of GSE's senior management team, including Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bahram Meyssami, Chief Technology Officer, Don Horn, President of GSE Engineering and Brian Greene, VP of Workforce Solutions, will participate in a fireside chat and will discuss topics like the status of the industry and what the company is experiencing in the current environment. The discussion will be available for viewing starting at 9:00am ET on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, on the Company's website at https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham5/gvp/1881684.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/summer2022invreg/.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions® leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com.

