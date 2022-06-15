VANKYO Debuts the World's Smallest Full HD 1080P LCD Projector in 2022, the VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro

The VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro, the next generation of the best mobile-friendly entertainment experience in the industry, offering optimum performance in a miniaturized device made available through the latest state-of-the-art display structure technology.

BELTSVILLE, Md., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VANKYO, the world's leading innovative home entertainment projector brand, launches its newest product in the Full HD projector series. The Leisure 470 Pro - industry's smallest full HD 1080P LCD projector, representing a milestone in the development of VANKYO.

VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro Outdoor Mini Phone Projector, the Smallest Full HD 1080P LCD Projector, 5G WiFi Portable Movie Projector (PRNewswire)

According to the NPD report, as of August 2021, VANKYO's sales had ranked first, accounting for 21.7% in the offline market. Following this success, VANKYO continues to bring the most advanced technologies to the marketplace. In the early stage of new product development, the VANKYO R&D team learned that the traditional Full HD 1080P projectors on the market are cumbersome and expensive, leading to the failure to meet the needs for users/prospective customers. Resulting from the global epidemic, the consumption trend is inclined to be miniaturized, modernized and more practical. As needs in portability and budget-friendly products continue to accelerate, and based on the popular trend of 5G WiFi technology, the VANKYO R&D team has finally developed this cost-effective Full HD 1080P flagship projector - VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro, successfully breaking the price barrier of over $200 for a Full HD 1080P projector.

The Leisure 470 Pro is compact and lightweight, making it a true portable companion for outdoor activity lovers. The optimized display structure and chipset provide stunning Full HD 1080P (in resolution) images in 250 inches, bringing outdoor enthusiasts hands-free mobile enjoyment. The ground-breaking fundamental innovations have indeed granted a perfect mobile projection solution for indoor and outdoor entertainment.

Best Portable Outdoor Phone Projector - the VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro

Industry-Smallest in Size

VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro is designed in unprecedented smallest size - at least 40% smaller than mainstream native 1080p LCD projectors on the market, saving more space for indoor use and more convenient to be carried outdoors. Gather your family, neighbors or friends out for a movie on a starlit night in your backyard, or embark on a 'glamping' trip through RV/road trip for an ultimate entertainment experience.

VANKYO's Newest Flagship Full HD 1080P Projector

Cinematic image quality, providing 30% higher brightness in the similar kind.

2022 upgraded ultra-fast 5G/2.4G dual-band network

Immersive surround sound and built-in cooling system

Best budget

This flagship product with an accompanying carrying case perfectly balances good-quality and budget. It is now available for $169.99 at ivankyo.com and Best Buy.

Compared with VANKYO's popular product - the Leisure 470, what upgrades have been made on the flagship projector Leisure 470 Pro?

42% smaller in overall volume

30% higher brightness

Upgraded resolution from 720P to 1080P

Upgrade WiFi network from 2.4G to 5G

The launch of the Leisure 470 Pro is very likely to become a benchmark in the LCD field. Differentiated from high-priced DLP projectors, its newly updated display structure is going to stand out and function significantly in the industry. Compared with traditional TVs, iPads, mobile phones or other eye-damaging screens, a smart gadget delivering a large screen, protecting eyes effectively by adopting diffuse reflection with no flicker while blocking blue light is going to achieve a dominant position on the smart projection market.

About VANKYO

VANKYO has always been about innovation. As one of the most trustworthy projector brands, VANKYO is focused on delivering immersive, fantastic, and exciting visual feasts to people worldwide. While that innovation lies at the core of our business, it has transformed into our mission to empower people to explore and enjoy a better life. Today, we have built multiple online and offline channels and been trusted by millions of customers worldwide - but we're just getting started. As our product continues to evolve, we stay focused on delivering premium products and services to customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit ivankyo.com and Best Buy:

