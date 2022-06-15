Smoothie King Invites Feuding People to "Smoothie It Over" on National Smoothie Day And Launches #OriginalAF#SlimAF Campaign

With no added sugars, the purpose-blended Angel Food Slim smoothie is the focal point of the new #OriginalAF#SlimAF Marketing Campaign

DALLAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1973, Smoothie King, the leader in purposeful smoothies, has offered consumers the most delicious treat in the world - a strawberry and banana Angel Food smoothie. Today, Smoothie King is announcing a new chapter in their line of smoothies with the launch of Angel Food Slim.

Smoothie King (PRNewswire)

Angel Food is one of Smoothie King's most legendary smoothies, that now provides guests with a choice between the Slim and Original. Why? Because you shouldn't have to compromise on great taste when looking for a low calorie smoothie without added sugar. Angel Food Slim is made from a tantalizing blend of whole strawberries and fresh bananas and is blended with one goal in mind: to blend flavor and joy into every moment (with no added sugar!) and to help you reach the peak and keep climbing.

"#SmoothieItOver" Campaign

In honor of National Smoothie Day, June 21, Smoothie King is inviting feuding people to "Smoothie It Over." The new social media marketing campaign that launched today across Smoothie King's social media channels - Twitter, Instagram, TikTok.

As part of Smoothie King's National Smoothie Day offering on June 21, Healthy Rewards Members are eligible to receive a free 20oz size smoothie to share, when they buy any smoothie through the app (terms apply).

#OriginalAF#SlimAF Campaign

On June 22, Smoothie King will launch their #OriginalAF#SlimAF social media marketing campaign. But it's not what you think! A play on the cultural phenomenon, Smoothie King is redefining what slims means; it's not about size or skimpiness. It's about cool, big, bold attitudes and taste. Whether the delicious Angel Food Original or the Angel Food Slim without added sugar, these "Enjoy a Treat" smoothies are a tasty summer option that will have you feeling and looking your best.

Additionally, Healthy Rewards Members are eligible for:

Offer 1 (June 22 – June 30)

Healthy Rewards Members can purchase an Angel Food Original or Angel Food Slim without added sugar for just $4 after 4pm.

Offer 2 (July 1 – August 31)

Healthy Rewards Members can purchase two 20oz "AF" smoothies together for just $8 – 2 Angel Foods, 2 Angel Food Slims, or one of each.

Smoothie King is also encouraging customers to vote on which smoothie is their favorite. The Angel Food Original or the Angel Food Slim?

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,300 units worldwide.

Founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health through delicious smoothies, Smoothie King is the only place that provides the fuel guests' need to achieve their health & fitness goals and continues to empower guests to Rule the Day® and live a healthy and athletic-inspired life. All Smoothie King smoothies are blended according to its Clean Blends™ promise, a commitment to serving great-tasting smoothies made with whole fruits, organic vegetables, none of the ingredients on its "No-No List" including artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives and no added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation®, the Smoothie King Center and the Dallas Cowboys as "the Official Smoothie of the Dallas Cowboys." The franchise earned No. 13 overall on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2022 and ranked as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises. The company also debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018 and ranked as one of Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises of 2022. In addition to purposefully blended smoothies, the company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com.

For more information or to find a nearby location, visit or download the Healthy Rewards app, available on the App Store and Google Play, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

