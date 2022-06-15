CONSTRU BRINGING BREAKTHROUGH AI CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGIES TO U.S. MARKET

Company opening headquarters in Chicago with offices in New York, Boston, San Francisco and Austin

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constru, a leader in breakthrough computer vision technology for the construction sector, today announced its entrance into the U.S. market with the opening of a new headquarters in Chicago as well as offices in New York, Boston, San Francisco and Austin.

The U.S. expansion is led by Constru Chief Revenue Officer Jessica Herrala, a 25-year veteran of the construction industry. Herrala, who joined Constru in 2021, has held leadership roles at Skanska USA, The Walsh Group and Clayco.

"The U.S. construction market is thriving right now, and we're excited to be establishing a footprint here," said Herrala. "We're contractors ourselves, and we understand the pain points construction and development teams are feeling right now. The current workforce just isn't large enough to sustain the pace of growth, and we know our technology can help get projects completed ahead of schedule and under budget."

Constru's revolutionary software platform, which is considered the most granular in the market,

uses next-generation computer vision to turn captured jobsite imagery into insightful analytics that drive better performance on construction projects. Designed specifically for the construction and development sector, the technology tracks more than 250 elements of a construction project and offers actionable insights to help control costs, optimize team and process efficiencies, and identify discrepancies and quality issues.

"The Constru operating system is designed to give users access to the data they need to reduce project risk and better manage the production process," Herrala said. "It is customizable to each company's work process and shows project progress with pinpoint accuracy. It has everything they need to work smarter, not harder."

To support its continued growth and entry into the U.S. market, the company is currently hiring for a variety of onsite and remote positions, including roles in construction, engineering and sales. Visit the Constru Careers page for more information about available positions.

About Constru

Constru is a global construction technology company that leverages computer vision to turn captured jobsite imagery into insights for better data-driven decision making. Its revolutionary platform monitors every job on every wall to deliver actionable insights, boost efficiency and amplify return on investment. With headquarters in Tel Aviv and Chicago, the company has offices in New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Austin and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit constru.ai.

