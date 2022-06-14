Retail and e-commerce companies select Datameer and Snowflake to track Customer Lifetime Value and Marketing ROI

Skylar uses Datameer and Snowflake to Streamline and Speed Up Data Engineering Processes

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datameer, a leading provider of hybrid no-code and SQL data transformation solutions for Snowflake 's Data Cloud, announced the increased adoption of Datameer with Snowflake in the retail and e-commerce verticals.

Marketing is the heartbeat of a retail and ecommerce business. In the age of 'we can measure and model everything', very few organizations are actually able to accurately track the ROI of their marketing spend . Retail and e-commerce organizations have hired massive data teams, often larger than their marketing team counterparts, with complex and expensive data stacks to get to this holy grail but usually with limited success. The sheer complexity of the marketing data landscape, the legacy technologies, and the level of technical and engineering expertise needed to extract and create the datasets needed for analysis make it difficult to translate into real time adjustments of marketing campaigns.

Nimble e-commerce start-ups that have adopted Datameer and Snowflake are able to get to these insights in quasi real time with only a fraction of the resources of some of their larger more established peers. These state-of-the art teams analyze marketing campaign results, overall customer acquisition journeys, and resulting customer orders with ease which, in turn, allow them to iterate quickly, optimize spend and targeting, and ultimately drive profitable growth.

This is because Datameer with its no-code interface makes it possible for a marketing analyst to combine and create the data models they need for their ROI or CLV calculations without having to write complex and lengthy SQL code.

"Snowflake and Datameer's partnership can help joint customers in retail and ecommerce reimagine what's possible with data, helping them govern and share data seamlessly to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize supply chains, and make data-driven merchandising decisions," said Rosemary Hua, Global Retail and CPG Industry GTM lead at Snowflake

Skylar, a rapidly growing provider of all-natural, hyper-allergenic perfumes, uses Datameer and Snowflake as central components in their modern cloud-centric data stack. A particular emphasis of the data and analytics team has been to use Datameer to rapidly transform their raw data in Snowflake for marketing, customer acquisition , and customer order analytics. The results Skylar has seen are an expanded and deeper set of marketing analytics , faster time to marketing insights, and agile, streamlined data operations.

With its dual code and no-code interfaces, experienced SQL developers also love to use Datameer. "Datameer is a great solution for SQL power users. It allows us to streamline and speed up operations that would otherwise be complex and time-consuming and compose them in a straightforward, step-by-step sequence where we can quickly and easily see the underlying SQL and preview output of underlying data at every step of the process ." says Tim Nolan, head of technology at Skylar.

Skylar joins a long list of successful Datameer customers in the retail, e-commerce, and consumer services industries, including Oxxo, the NPD Group, JCPenney, Kickback Systems, and Vivint. These companies have used Datameer to streamline their data operations, generate faster insights, and greatly expand the suite of analytics provided to their business users.

"Retail and e-commerce organizations require an agile, modern data stack that Datameer facilitates to keep up with rapidly changing consumer dynamics," said George Shahid, CEO of Datameer. "Our retail and e-commerce customers have gained great competitive and market advantages by speeding and expanding their data operations with Datameer."

You can see the Datameer SaaS data transformation platform in action at the Snowflake Summit at booth #1928 from June 13-16. Datameer SaaS is available to any organization today and offers a 14-day free trial.

About Datameer

Datameer is a fully-managed SaaS offering designed for both technical and non-technical teams to explore, transform and publish trusted datasets to the Snowflake Data Cloud. The dual SQL code and no-code UI, auto-documentation, integrated catalog, collaboration, and native Snowflake architecture allow organizations to increase Snowflake analytics adoption and accelerate data engineering workflows. Datameer is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Germany and the UK.

Datameer Press Contact

Benoîte Yver

Chief Marketing Officer, Datameer Inc,

benoite@datameer.com

View original content:

SOURCE Datameer